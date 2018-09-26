As Twitchy told you, Michael Avenatti has named Julie Swetnick as Brett Kavanaugh’s third accuser. The Washington Post was among the outlets that covered it:

Kavanaugh nomination: Third woman comes forward with sexual misconduct allegation https://t.co/Wvvxd4B8D9 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 26, 2018

More from the Washington Post:

In a declaration, Julie Swetnick, who attended Gaithersburg High School, said she observed Kavanaugh drinking excessively at house parties and engaging “in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls.” Swetnick said she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh and others to get girls inebriated so they could be “gang raped” in side rooms at house parties by a “train” of numerous boys. “I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.”

So, just how firm is that recollection?

In her declaration, Swetnick recounts an alleged incident in approximately 1982 in which she says she was the victim of a “gang rape” at which Kavanaugh was present. She does not say Kavanaugh participated in the alleged rape or what, if any, role he played, nor does she say where the alleged episode took place.

Firm as Jell-o.

“She does not say Kavanaugh participated in the alleged rape or what, if any, role he played, nor does she say where the alleged episode took place.” https://t.co/McdkxGGiin — Jason (@jasonelevation) September 26, 2018

But we should definitely take her word that Brett Kavanaugh is a serial gang-rapist.

.@MichaelAvenatti was right about one thing. Nobody would read the affidavit carefully. Kavanaugh isn't alleged to have done *anything* to the third accuser. But, she "became aware" of a lot. https://t.co/WosxKGLKSS — Lee Doren (@LDoren) September 26, 2018

of course not, can't get too specific, gotta leave some wiggle room to get out of it. — Jimi Marten 🥩 (@MartenJimi) September 26, 2018

This is a typical @MichaelAvenatti operation. Lots of "sizzle, but no steak." Sensationalism, backed by little – or no – substance. This man is a complete joke. An unfunny one. — Mike Murray (@emmeffemm) September 26, 2018

Speaking of Michael Avenatti, the Post also notes this:

Avenatti, the lawyer who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels, is exploring a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and spoken out against Trump and his policies, making frequent appearances on cable television.

Coincidence, we’re sure.