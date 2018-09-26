Breaking news via Michael Avenatti where he just tweeted the name and photograph of his client who he claims has new allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Avenatti also posted a sworn deposition from Ms. Swetnick and he’s calling for an immediate FBI investigation: