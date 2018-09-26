As Twitchy told you earlier today, attorney Michael Avenatti named a new accuser with an allegation about Brett Kavanaugh that has raised some questions.

One of Avenatti’s tweets contained a request along with a lot more information:

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Um, speaking of her privacy….

You're literally posting a giant crystal clear pic of your client alongside her name while demanding her privacy be respected. All you're doing is further killing your and her credibility. https://t.co/IvqfUmUFDp — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 26, 2018

Please respect my client's privacy. Now here's a photo of her. https://t.co/ezmWjjmfsm — JWF (@JammieWF) September 26, 2018

FFS, the guy tweeted a picture of his client? — BT (@back_ttys) September 26, 2018

He’s totally serious about the privacy thing, guys!

“Please respect the privacy of the woman whose name and photo I just published on Twitter.” https://t.co/6u0texkOfN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 26, 2018

What an idiot, you post her picture and you ask for her privacy to be respected?

Nobody knew about her and now everyone does https://t.co/FbGwXcjPPD — Manish Singh👨‍👩‍👧 (@Manish_05Singh) September 26, 2018

"Here is my client's name and a photo of her in the internet age when you can track people down with a few keystrokes, please respect her privacy." https://t.co/OeFuCkphKB — 🇺🇸Night "Basta" Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) September 26, 2018

"We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected." And that is why I'm giving you her name and a picture of her. https://t.co/cROm962TJO — Tyler Martinez (@TheOrdinarySun) September 26, 2018

If you want her "privacy respected," then why did you put her picture (a professional portrait, btw) up on the internet? #instantpublicfigure https://t.co/nIxqzt1iNu — Skeptical Daryl (@Daryl16519C) September 26, 2018

You just posted her picture and included her hometown in the signed statement you released. You are a true imbecile. https://t.co/CixNM13Man — Milo™ (@chasbottom) September 26, 2018

rEsPeCt hEr pRiVaCy tHoUgH https://t.co/urrqUaMZeg — Cam (@cam_wallaceee) September 26, 2018

***

Related: