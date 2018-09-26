Here are a few of the questions we’ve seen raised regarding Julie Swetnick’s sworn affidavit accusing Brett Kavanaugh of being in attendance and a potentially a participant in gang rapes.

Um, so, about those FBI background checks. They missed all of this?

So, you’re telling me Kavanaugh is a serial GANG-RAPIST who has somehow managed to pass 6 FBI background checks and has somehow managed to live a spotless life for 30 years & convince every woman in his life he’s a great guy???? Nah https://t.co/XKfIJPvWpg — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 26, 2018

Because this is a big deal:

I'm sort of confused as to how the FBI background check missed the fact that Kavanaugh was apparently a founding member of a BDSM sex club at age 15. https://t.co/DUEEdC6kJg — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 26, 2018

And nobody else at these parties ever called the police?

And no one—not a single witness or victim—reported this to the police??? — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 26, 2018

She also admits going to the parties AFTER witnessing this?

So…Swetnick repeatedly witnessed Judge and Kavanaugh sexually abuse women at parties, but she kept going to the parties until she herself was raped? Good luck under questioning with that story, then. — ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) September 26, 2018

It is quite the contrast here:

At this point, Kavanaugh was either a totally normal 15-year-old boy who got grounded a lot, or a sex-addicted, teenaged psychopath running a gang-rape ring in suburban Washington, D.C. There's literally no in-between. https://t.co/jecIEZKEFX — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 26, 2018

They both can’t be true:

And we’ll note that we STILL have no witnesses to corroborate any of the claims:

All three accusations made about Kavanaugh have been made in the 11th hour, have had ZERO witnesses, and allegedly occurred decades ago. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 26, 2018

But we need a new term for what just dropped:

What's the term for the 11th hour of the 11th hour of the 11th hour? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 26, 2018

On the other side of the spectrum, Ronan Farrow RT’d that maybe we shouldn’t trust Avenatti’s new client because journos didn’t vet her:

Ronan Farrow retweeted this. https://t.co/E4IKm6bwPU — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) September 26, 2018

And as far as the politics of all this goes, we’re not seeing Dem “blow up in excited outrage” … “yet”:

I haven't seen the Democrats blow up in excited outrage yet or Republicans scrambling. I think the story is just too outrageous to be considered seriously. How will Grassley respond though is the question. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 26, 2018

***

Related:

JOURNALISM! Media schooled over word to describe statements in support of Christine Blasey Ford https://t.co/n025lBCeQF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 26, 2018

ICYMI ==> 'Awesome'! Final chapter of 'Ted Cruz & wife chased from restaurant' story proves lefty harassment was a BIG TIME fail https://t.co/Z9onomsphe — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 26, 2018