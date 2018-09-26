As Twitchy told you, Julie Swetnick has joined the elite club of Brett Kavanaugh accusers whose case against Kavanaugh bears a striking resemblance to Swiss cheese. Aside from never actually saying in her sworn declaration that she herself was one of Kavanaugh’s victims, she also let slip that she continued to attend the parties where rampant gang rape was allegedly taking place.

But even setting all that aside, Swetnick’s decision join forces with Michael Avenatti makes for pretty compelling evidence that she’s got a credibility problem:

We read the declaration, and nowhere in it did Swetnick say that she was a victim of a sex-crazed Brett Kavanaugh.

The statement never says Swetnick identified Kavanaugh as one of her rapists. She says he was present at a party where she was raped by a "train" of men, and that she'd previously seen him participate in such a train. https://t.co/xvl1peapnu — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 26, 2018

So, Avenatti basically just admitted that Swetnick’s declaration failed to deliver on the goods.

Shorter: "Kavanaugh didn't gang rape anyone and Avenatti's client isn't even claiming he did." https://t.co/Qez5TjE4pi — RBe (@RBPundit) September 26, 2018

In other words, there is no claim that Kavanaugh was witnessed raping anyone. Avenatti is trying to use guilt by association. It’s dangerous slander. — Larry Sergey (@LarrySergey) September 26, 2018

So guilt by association and heresay? Good job. — Slough of Despond (@sloughdespond) September 26, 2018

Also, Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers really have sh*tty taste in attorneys.

The opaque way in which Michael Avenatti is handling his client's accusation against Kavanaugh really makes me wish a journalist or law enforcement officer had spoken to her so as to clarify things. pic.twitter.com/gmhgRiN9h9 — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) September 26, 2018

You have chosen poorly, Julie Swetnick.

So basically complete hearsay….. Awesome, hold the vote, confirm him https://t.co/XYWnOi8hcw — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 26, 2018