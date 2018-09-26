As Twitchy noted earlier, according to her own sworn declaration, newest Brett Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick witnessed Kavanaugh participate in gang rapes — and she continued to attend said parties.

Is there any way to read this besides "I saw multiple girls get gang raped, kept associating with their rapists until I also got gang raped, and decided the proper amount of time to wait to talk about it was 35 years" — Bernienomics (@Bernienomics) September 26, 2018

So Julie Swetnick says she was raped in "approximately" 1982-after seeing this in 81-83, BUT KEPT GOING to these parties? She SAW girls being raped and didn't stop it? Who are HER witnesses that she claims to have? Something is off…. — Nobody_really (@Type_ur_name) September 26, 2018

So according to Julie Swetnick’s accusation we’re supposed to believe that a gang of serial rapists were terrorizing young women at house parties and not only did no one ever report it but she KEPT GOING TO THE PARTIES? Oh and the FBI missed this on 6 background checks? Really?! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 26, 2018

Call me crazy, but if there were parties going on where guys lined up to rape incapaciated women I sure has Hell wouldn't KEEP GOING TO THOSE PARTIES. And gosh, I might call the cops or at least warn other women not to go to those parties. pic.twitter.com/Z5d14v8Qjg — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) September 26, 2018

But believe it or not, it actually gets weirder — and potentially much, much worse:

What?!? "Ms. Swetnick grew up in Montgomery County, Md., graduating from Gaithersburg High School in 1980 before attending college" She was attending high-school parties where gang rapes occurred while a college student? https://t.co/7mSt80OR2Z — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 26, 2018

Kavanaugh graduated in 1983: https://t.co/azkrFpSiHe — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 26, 2018

What. The. Hell.

Plot twist — Rob Eno (@Robeno) September 26, 2018

Again, no one even vetted the basics for these claims before the media decided to run with them. https://t.co/VzqVdi1wch — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 26, 2018

So she's saying she was an adult going to druggy sex parties with 15 year olds. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 26, 2018

Why is a college aged girl going to high school gang rape parties? — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 26, 2018

It’s not just messed up … Swetnick may have actually acommitted a crime.

I can't see into other people's souls, but it seems a little odd to me that an adult would repeatedly go to parties at which minors were being gang raped, and, having figured out what was going on, resolve only to "avoid the punch." — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 26, 2018

To review the Avenatti claim: a woman claims that when she was a college aged adult (graduated high school in 1980), she went to high school parties where high school girls were drugged and raped and she, as the adult present, did nothing but avoid the punch. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 26, 2018

Adults that don't report sex crimes against children is actually a crime in many states. Wonder if anybody remembered that. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 26, 2018

If Swetnick was an adult, couldn't they charge her? — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 26, 2018

Since your client was also an adult at the time CPL, we can add

1. Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

2. Conspiracy to Commit Rape

3. Rape

4. Conspiracy to Conceal a Felony

5. Obstruction of Justice@MichaelAvenatti, are you SURE your client is willing to go to jail? — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) September 26, 2018

Julie Swetnick should be sweating right about now. Either she’s guilty of lying, or she’s guilty of covering up a crime. Repeatedly.

One thing’s for sure: