As Twitchy told you, liberal Twitter is in the throes of a full-blown meltdown over this not-so-subtle “white power” gesture from Zina Bash, a member of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation team:

Who is she? What’s up with the white power sign? @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VUU9QsFdXW — Keith R. Dumas (@rubin_kd) September 4, 2018

Now, obviously this is highly problematic. Not just because Bash is signaling to white supremacists, but because she’s doing it while being Mexican American and Jewish. That’s quite a feat, right? Until you consider that Bash is hardly the first unlikely white supremacist to flash The Sign:

Oh snap, now Eddie Murphy's doing it, too! pic.twitter.com/7jGyBt2DXf — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 4, 2018

And he’s got company:

Who is this woman behind Kavanaugh giving the white power sign? pic.twitter.com/SvyRXesCFh — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 4, 2018

Oh no! Now Beyoncé is a white supremacist?! Damn you, Trump. pic.twitter.com/Q3W9z4pXxB — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 4, 2018

But brace yourselves, because this offender might be the most egregious of them all:

You didn’t think this one through, did you? pic.twitter.com/cMIfrdIuBb — Champs (@DeathbyDCSports) September 4, 2018

Well, that’s your cue, Resistance! Swarm! Swarm!

