As Twitchy told you, liberal Twitter is in the throes of a full-blown meltdown over this not-so-subtle “white power” gesture from Zina Bash, a member of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation team:
Who is she? What’s up with the white power sign? @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VUU9QsFdXW
— Keith R. Dumas (@rubin_kd) September 4, 2018
Now, obviously this is highly problematic. Not just because Bash is signaling to white supremacists, but because she’s doing it while being Mexican American and Jewish. That’s quite a feat, right? Until you consider that Bash is hardly the first unlikely white supremacist to flash The Sign:
Oh snap, now Eddie Murphy's doing it, too! pic.twitter.com/7jGyBt2DXf
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 4, 2018
And he’s got company:
Who is this woman behind Kavanaugh giving the white power sign? pic.twitter.com/SvyRXesCFh
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 4, 2018
Oh no! Now Beyoncé is a white supremacist?! Damn you, Trump. pic.twitter.com/Q3W9z4pXxB
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 4, 2018
But brace yourselves, because this offender might be the most egregious of them all:
— DLNesara (@DLHay) September 4, 2018
You didn’t think this one through, did you? pic.twitter.com/cMIfrdIuBb
— Champs (@DeathbyDCSports) September 4, 2018
— ❌ThatGuyJim ❌ (@ThatGuyJim2) September 4, 2018
Well, that’s your cue, Resistance! Swarm! Swarm!
