As Twitchy told you, liberal Twitter is in the throes of a full-blown meltdown over this not-so-subtle “white power” gesture from Zina Bash, a member of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation team:

Now, obviously this is highly problematic. Not just because Bash is signaling to white supremacists, but because she’s doing it while being Mexican American and Jewish. That’s quite a feat, right? Until you consider that Bash is hardly the first unlikely white supremacist to flash The Sign:

And he’s got company:

But brace yourselves, because this offender might be the most egregious of them all:

Well, that’s your cue, Resistance! Swarm! Swarm!

