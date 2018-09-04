This likely won’t please much of the Resistance, but good on Brian Stelter for trying to put a stop to the “white power” bullsh*t being spread about Zina Bash:

Hopefully @rubin_kd, @Amy_Siskind, @evagolinger and the other resistance tweeters who spread this "white power symbol" nonsense will take a long hard look in the mirror. Awful. https://t.co/7dlGqqSwfh — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 4, 2018

What’d we tell you? Looks like Stelter’s making his way onto the Resistance’s enemies list:

How do you know it is "nonsense?" — PJC🇨🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@santafenm100) September 4, 2018

Brian, this is not nonsense! Wake up! — karen adams (@GivenGrace1986) September 4, 2018

It’s not a good look. — kwmcg (@kwoodmcg) September 4, 2018

That is very deliberate…nobody holds their hand that way — Miss Debbie (@Miss__Debbie) September 4, 2018

It's not the racist hand signals, it's the racist policies. — 2,975 (@housekeeping63) September 4, 2018

Anyone who works on immigration with Stephen Miller is at least condoning racist policies, so I don't think it is a stretch. Wake up racists run the White House. — James Rumm (@JamesRumm) September 4, 2018

She works for racists. — Millard Fillmore (@MillardFillmor1) September 4, 2018

brian, how do you know it wasnt intentional when she works for trump, a racist — Tess (@teslagre4) September 4, 2018

you realize that stephen miller is jewish, has family who survived the holocaust, but is a white supremacist, right? yet again, you are not a reliable source, and always quick to believe the spin. — Dean (@coolmoedean) September 4, 2018

.@brianstelter still doesn’t change the fact that she actually works for a white nationalist. But you probably wouldn’t care about that — Tyler Durden (@TheRealTDurden) September 4, 2018

One can be of non white descent and still be supporting white supremicists. She works w trump WH which pushes quite openly white supremacy and puts it into policy via Stephen Miller. — Barbara H. Rigney (@BarbaraHRigney) September 4, 2018

Stephen Miller’s family were holocaust survivors and Alex Michael Ramos is Puerto Rican. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Her husband defending her puts nothing to rest. He’s (appropriately) biased. — QUINOANON (@NM_Che56) September 4, 2018

Yes it is awful that she made a white power symbol clearly for everyone to see. — Ryan “politically non-commissioned Officer” Cole (@Ryan0666) September 4, 2018

Trust us: There’s plenty more where that came from.

You won’t catch us praising Stelter for much around here, but on this, he’s absolutely right.

We agree for possibly the first time ever. 👍🏼 — David J Español (@despanol203) September 4, 2018

This is a class move, Brian. — Evelyn Mae (@EvelynMae11) September 4, 2018

I never thought I'd agree with you on anything. Thank you! — Crankycaine Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 4, 2018

