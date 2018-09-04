This likely won’t please much of the Resistance, but good on Brian Stelter for trying to put a stop to the “white power” bullsh*t being spread about Zina Bash:

What’d we tell you? Looks like Stelter’s making his way onto the Resistance’s enemies list:

Trust us: There’s plenty more where that came from.

You won’t catch us praising Stelter for much around here, but on this, he’s absolutely right.

