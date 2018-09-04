As Twitchy reported earlier, one eagle-eyed viewer of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing caught a glimpse of Zina Bash, seated just behind Kavanaugh, flashing the white power hand signal on the air, inspiring countless conspiracy theorists to see if they could rest their hands in that position accidentally.

As we also reported, it looks like journalists Yashar Ali and Jake Tapper are asking people to cut it out, as the rumor could open Bash up to death threats (if she hasn’t received them already).

So of course New Agenda president Amy Siskind decided to help promote the theory to her 305,000 followers and also suggest that it alone should disqualify Kavanaugh from a Supreme Court appointment.

What fresh hell is this!!!???

Kavanaugh’s assistant Zina Bash giving the white power sign right behind him during the hearing? This alone should be disqualify!!! pic.twitter.com/ZzXVqgTXhC — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 4, 2018

“This alone should be disqualify!!!” LOL.

This tweet is so incredibly stupid that it’s hard to define with standard definitions of stupidity. We need new ways to define stupidity to describe this abomination of a tweet.

Zina Bash is the granddaughter of Polish Jews who just barely escaped the death camps. H/T @lachlan https://t.co/8hAnHjUYZp — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 4, 2018

This is what we call “reaching”. — Devin 🇺🇸 (@1986DJL) September 4, 2018

Every time I think we've finally found the stupidest Democrat/Socialist/Communist on the face of the planet, someone like her comes out from under her rock to prove there are still stupider ones out there. — Charlie Tuna (@CharlieTuna19) September 4, 2018

Nothing else that the liberals can do. They know they don't have anything against the man and know they are going to lose but don't want to look like the agree with anything POTUS does. — Bob H (@HazmedBob) September 4, 2018

Democrats are grasping at straws now. They’re race baiting at every opportunity. It’s sad what’s happened to their Party. — Liana Marie🇺🇸 (@Lianamarie03) September 4, 2018

I must have moved to Bizarro World, because there are 1000s of tweets and RTs about a supposed white power hand signal, but almost none about Louis Farrakhan on stage with Bill Clinton at Aretha Franklin's funeral https://t.co/CRcZfFlaPQ — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 4, 2018

Wait we have a power sign ?? Oh geez I’m outta the loop 🤪😜 — Kathy J. Mazzei ❌🇺🇸❤️🌹 (@Najum13) September 4, 2018

I have no idea what this alleged 'sign' is about. And I've been white pretty much my entire life. — Eurogenous Jones (@eurogenousjones) September 4, 2018

I've been white all my life and I know the black power sign, but never heard of any white power sign. I don't believe that there is such a thing. Liberals will do or say anything regardless of how ridiculous to advance their agenda. — Leo David Wetzel (@greenvillenc1) September 4, 2018

We hadn’t heard of it either until last year or so, but it looks like this:

See, Barack Obama’s making the letters “W” and “P” with his hand. White power.

Had no idea this was a “white power” sign. If anything, looks like an “okay” sign. More concerned that this dope thinks of “white power” when she sees it. Projecting, perhaps? — David W. Dulabon (@DavidDulabonESQ) September 4, 2018

I am sorry to report I have discovered our keyboards are racist. Type “a ok” and this is what you get: 👌 No doubt a hidden message and a new fresh hell. — Peggy (@mypuppy11) September 4, 2018

Wow had no clue that was a white supremacy sign but then I don't spend my life looking for supposed clues based on gestures or comments so I can start screaming racism & further dividing this country. — Mickie Miller (@miller197) September 4, 2018

She could be straight gangsta too… pic.twitter.com/pw9i4hyHjT — 🇺🇸 (@NO8digits) September 4, 2018

Also, for the record, that particular hand position is a very well known meditation calming technique. As such, the idiot might want to rephrase that to “guru-power”… — Bo Hammer (@DrBoHammer) September 4, 2018

Looks like yoga to me. She’s concentrating her breath is a stressful environment. pic.twitter.com/BC5GhqjkL0 — Raemi Glenn (@RaemiElizabeth) September 4, 2018

She was calling for a slider, down & away. ⚾️ — challenge flag 🚩 (@challengeflag) September 4, 2018

Looks like Kavanaugh’s going to cross home plate without a sweat.

* * *

Update:

Zina is a friend of mine, and I’ve never heard her utter a racist remark. She was born in Mexico and is raising a beautiful family in her adopted home. Try not to let your lunacy shade into slander of good people. https://t.co/JaUErd8gGh — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 4, 2018

