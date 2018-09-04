As Twitchy has reported, Twitter is on fire at the moment with liberals passing around either 1) the photo of Brett Kavanaugh snubbing the father of a Parkland shooting victim or 2) some Zapruder-like C-SPAN footage of Zina Bash throwing the white power sign during Kavanaugh’s hearing.

Boy, did her name make the rounds quickly. In fact, we just checked Twitter’s United States trends, and Zina Bash is holding steady at No. 3 with more than 45,000 tweets about her.

Her husband would like a word:

The husband of Zina Bash, the woman sitting behind Kavanaugh during the hearing today. He is also the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, which includes San Antonio. https://t.co/DfLBM6YODf — Krista M. Torralva (@KMTorralva) September 4, 2018

Texas, huh? Sounds racist already, but we’ll hear him out.

The attacks today on my wife are repulsive. Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing. 1/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Zina is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side. She was born in Mexico. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. We of course have nothing to do with hate groups, which aim to terrorize and demean other people — never have and never would. 2/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Some of the Twitter comments have even referred to our baby daughter. I know that there are good folks on both sides of the political divide. I hope that people will clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation. 3/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Narrator: People did not clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation.

@FixTheCourt Sorry sweetie…THAT'S NOT A RANDOM HAND GESTURE! She knew what she was doing. Obviously YOU don't! — Michele Snyder (@michelesnyderFL) September 4, 2018

Yep. Perfectly natural. Nothing to see here. Everybody go home and leave the nice lady alone. GTFOHWTS pic.twitter.com/fVXgoNUvgx — Ken Bonnie (@KenBonnie) September 4, 2018

So, you're saying that was a perfectly organic way to hold your fingers on your arm?!?! You weren't familiar with the symbol? BULLSHIT. — Ken Bonnie (@KenBonnie) September 4, 2018

Why does she work for this administration & what is her involvement with the immigration issue? — Melissa (@melandjay7475) September 4, 2018

John, have you EVER rested your hand randomly that way in your life? — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) September 4, 2018

Adam, has anyone EVER loved you? — Böhm Bawerk (@bohmbawerk1) September 4, 2018

Solid burn. We approve.

Stand up for your wife by all means. But how is this in any way, shape, or form, official business by a US Attorney? Deeply inappropriate use of an official account. Deeply inappropriate use of your official title to give weight to a purely personal opinion. — Linxiaolan (@linxiaolan) September 4, 2018

Do you have a soul? Or has your pompous idiocy sucked it from your body like salt sucks up a leech? https://t.co/jRVPalZo99 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 4, 2018

Looks like she was nursing a papercut or something completely innocent. But, but she works for Trump! pic.twitter.com/IblnMrzFVG — Huber has the server (@HuntsmanCenter) September 4, 2018

Yes, let’s destroy her and her entire family. We’re still not sure why she’d flash a white power sign on TV, though. To own the libs?

Today I am being told by dozens of insistent Twitter geniuses that the Mexican-American granddaughter of Holocaust survivors was actually flashing Nazi white power symbols at the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings because of her arm posture. Our politics is stupid beyond repair. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) September 4, 2018

Um…Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law are supposedly Orthodox Jews but their father hangs out with Nazis. For that matter there were actually some Jewish Nazis during WWII. The fact her grandparents survived the Holocaust is utterly irrelevant. — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) September 4, 2018

What was that about “stupid beyond repair?”

The nutty stuff you're seeing on Twitter right now ("Kavanaugh disrespected the father of a Parkland victim!" "A WH staffer was throwing white power signs on camera!" etc.) is a simple outgrowth of the recognition by Dems that there is no way to stop confirmation. That is all. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) September 4, 2018

Even those who are tweeting angrily about know in their hearts that it's all ginned-up nonce. That's not the point, really. It's half "throw whatever you can at the wall at this point and pray something sticks" and half insensate emoting to discharge a feeling of helplessness. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) September 4, 2018

I thought the wp thing was a deadpan joke — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) September 4, 2018

