Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, claims that Brett Kavanaugh refused to shake his hand today:

Unsurprisingly, liberals looking for yet another reason to hate Kavanaugh are up in arms:

What Guttenberg failed to mention was his own previous statements about Brett Kavanaugh:

Guttenberg indeed said that:

Must’ve slipped his mind or something.

For what it’s worth, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah has a different explanation for what happened:

And here’s another angle:

Welp.

In any event, Guttenberg’s framing of what happened leaves quite a bit to be desired. Namely any understanding of why Kavanaugh might not be in any rush to shake the hand of a man who confronts him during what has been a hearing fraught with angry outbursts from unhinged protesters.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

