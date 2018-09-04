What was that Michelle Obama said? When they go low … we terrorize kids? That doesn’t sound right, but that’s apparently what lefties are doing today at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing:
Judge Kavanaugh’s children just left the hearing room with escorts.
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 4, 2018
You stay classy, lefties.
I’m embarrassed as an American citizen of how the Dems have acted in this hearing & all for the cameras. #Disgusted
— Ann (@Okies4Carrie) September 4, 2018
Praying for Judge Kavanaugh & his family right now. His children don’t need to hear that kind of disrespect & aggression by the Left toward their father. The heckling is shameful & the political posturing is unbelievable. Dems are showing their true colors. #KavanaughHearing
— Ashley Nicole Smith (@AshleyNSmith91) September 4, 2018
Shameful behavior.
— ShannonL (@ShanLippy) September 4, 2018
What a disgrace
— Carolann (@carolanncatania) September 4, 2018
Disgraceful. Is this America, or some banana republic? https://t.co/DEXTokQHYD
— vbspurs (@vbspurs) September 4, 2018
So sad!! It shouldn’t be this way!!
— starr williams (@starr29119613) September 4, 2018
If there’s a silver lining, it’s this:
that's a shame, they can't even watch Daddy in one of his biggest moment
That's okay they'll be standing beside him when he's sworn in#KavanaughConfirmation
— Conservative Thoughts 🤔 (@MyConservative1) September 4, 2018