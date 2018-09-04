What was that Michelle Obama said? When they go low … we terrorize kids? That doesn’t sound right, but that’s apparently what lefties are doing today at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing:

Judge Kavanaugh’s children just left the hearing room with escorts. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 4, 2018

You stay classy, lefties.

I’m embarrassed as an American citizen of how the Dems have acted in this hearing & all for the cameras. #Disgusted — Ann (@Okies4Carrie) September 4, 2018

Praying for Judge Kavanaugh & his family right now. His children don’t need to hear that kind of disrespect & aggression by the Left toward their father. The heckling is shameful & the political posturing is unbelievable. Dems are showing their true colors. #KavanaughHearing — Ashley Nicole Smith (@AshleyNSmith91) September 4, 2018

Shameful behavior. — ShannonL (@ShanLippy) September 4, 2018

What a disgrace — Carolann (@carolanncatania) September 4, 2018

Disgraceful. Is this America, or some banana republic? https://t.co/DEXTokQHYD — vbspurs (@vbspurs) September 4, 2018

So sad!! It shouldn’t be this way!! — starr williams (@starr29119613) September 4, 2018

If there’s a silver lining, it’s this: