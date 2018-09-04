As Twitchy told you, New Agenda president Amy Siskind is out there helping to lead the campaign to smear Zina Bash as a white supremacist. Because Amy Siskind is a garbage person.

Not surprisingly, Siskind’s been taking a well deserved beating from conservatives. But she’s also getting pushback from a pretty unlikely source:

Trending

We’re not entirely sure what specifically Kathy Griffin is referring to there, but honestly, it’s just nice to see Siskind get smacked around for peddling blatant B.S.

***

Related:

“BULLS**T!” Husband of Zina “White Power” Bash tries to set the record straight, but some aren’t having it

‘SHUT UP, P*SSY’! Brian Stelter TRIGGERS the Resistance by DEFENDING Zina Bash against ‘white power’ smear

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Siskindkathy griffinZina Bash