As Twitchy told you, New Agenda president Amy Siskind is out there helping to lead the campaign to smear Zina Bash as a white supremacist. Because Amy Siskind is a garbage person.

What fresh hell is this!!!???

Kavanaugh’s assistant Zina Bash giving the white power sign right behind him during the hearing? This alone should be disqualify!!! pic.twitter.com/ZzXVqgTXhC — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 4, 2018

Not surprisingly, Siskind’s been taking a well deserved beating from conservatives. But she’s also getting pushback from a pretty unlikely source:

Maybe sit this one out @Amy_Siskind, you have a penchant for attacking black women and love to engage in elitist white feminism. You have NO moral authority on this issue. pic.twitter.com/9el6Eyu1xm — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 4, 2018

We’re not entirely sure what specifically Kathy Griffin is referring to there, but honestly, it’s just nice to see Siskind get smacked around for peddling blatant B.S.

***

Related:

“BULLS**T!” Husband of Zina “White Power” Bash tries to set the record straight, but some aren’t having it

‘SHUT UP, P*SSY’! Brian Stelter TRIGGERS the Resistance by DEFENDING Zina Bash against ‘white power’ smear