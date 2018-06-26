As Twitchy told you, this afternoon, Jake Tapper confronted Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison about his cozy relationship with Louis Farrakhan. Needless to say, Ellison didn’t appreciate Tapper bringing it up. And for the record, neither did Oliver Willis:

tapper's all about elevating right wing garbage so conservatives don't call him a liberal. its transparent. https://t.co/acLWYs7lju — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 26, 2018

nobody thinks louis farrakhan is relevant to 2018 except race-baiting conservatives and jake tapper. they brought it up with obama too. that's what they do if you're a black democrat. its transparent as heck. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 26, 2018

We don’t know, Oliver … you’re pretty transparent, yourself.

Tapper in particular is pretty obsessed with Farrakhan. — Tigerlily Mom (@tigerlilymom) June 26, 2018

Obsessed with exposing Farrakhan for the anti-Semitic, homophobic bigot he is, maybe. Oliver should care about that, too. Especially since Ellison’s far from the only prominent Democrat or liberal who’s willingly associated with Farrakhan.

Except just based on pictures, he sure has access to an awfully lot of important people. https://t.co/V4SHolaYbr — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 26, 2018

Democratic politicians have been hanging out with Farrakhan — or, at the very least, refusing to condemn him — for years now. If Farrakhan were David Duke, and Republicans were having dinner or taking selfies with him, Oliver Willis would be flipping his lid. Guess Farrakhan’s just the right kind of virulent racist.

Just admit you're a fan of his, coward. Stop hemming and hawing. pic.twitter.com/Tt4NOynUhJ — neontaster (@neontaster) June 26, 2018

Seriously, Oliver. Just own it already. And while you’re at it, send those tweets out again and be sure to use Tapper’s Twitter handle so he sees them. You’re cruisin’ for a bruisin’ and who better than Tapper himself to deliver it?