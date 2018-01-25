Well, well, well … would you look at this?

The photo that never saw the light of day: Obama with Farrakhan in 2005 https://t.co/nUrPbYVy0q pic.twitter.com/MrjqRdJy9G — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 25, 2018

Amazing. A photo of Barack Obama and Louis Farrakhan Remained Secret and Unpublished Until Today >>> https://t.co/NjSfBKD9rq via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 25, 2018

Just “amazing.”

No, completely predictable actually pic.twitter.com/U8webdniX7 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2018

It’s the opposite of amazing, actually.

“A journalist announced last week that he will publish a photograph of then-Illinois Sen. Barack Obama (D) and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan that he took in 2005…but did not make public because he believed it would have “made a difference” to Obama’s political future.” https://t.co/3lkfYVXkU5 — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) January 25, 2018

Now, why would they have kept something like that under wraps?

2/ Kind of amazing little story. Photographer shot the photo at a CBC meeting in 2005. Immediately got a call from CBC staffer basically saying, not cool, cough up the photo. And he did. Handing over the digital copy to Farrakhan's son-in-law. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 25, 2018

3/ But he kept a copy for himself. He never revealed it because he thought it would hurt Obama's political career as he moved toward the Presidency. I have no doubt it would have hurt him. Possibly quite a lot. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 25, 2018

And there you go.

This is the story of Obama's career in a nutshell. https://t.co/KvsVfKqWAC — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 25, 2018

Yep.

I cannot imagine being a journalist and sitting on a photograph _because_ it would have made a difference to a politician's career. This is super not okay! https://t.co/675XTdcWxQ — Dara Lind (@DLind) January 25, 2018

Well, to be fair, “journalist” doesn’t mean what it used to.

Then he's not a journalist. https://t.co/OCqDwKsmLI — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 25, 2018

Not an honest one, anyway.

It's like they're bragging about running interference. https://t.co/qZxkTcvBJV — Sweetened Beverage Recovery Fee (@jasonelevation) January 25, 2018

It’s not like that’s what they’re doing … it is what they’re doing.

So Barack Obama’s palace guard did their job.

I'm curious why TPM of all places would write about this? — Ben (@BenHowe) January 25, 2018

Because it doesn’t matter anymore — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2018

Nothing matters.