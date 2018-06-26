Another banner day for Keith Ellison. First, he pushes a blatant lie about the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the travel ban.

And then, there was this:

Woof, this interview on CNN got uncomfortable fast when @jaketapper reminded @keithellison about his prior support for Nation of Islam. Ellison is angry. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 26, 2018

Angry? That’s putting it mildly:

TAPPER: You've been decrying Trump's bigotry & you used to follow somebody who continually expressed sexist, anti-LGBT, and anti-Semitic bigotry, Farrakhan- ELLISON: This goes back to the false equivalency. I didn't pass a Muslim ban. TAPPER: But you followed him. ELLISON: No. pic.twitter.com/ZtsmnkDapE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2018

TAPPER: Let me play for you some Farrakhan quotes– ELLISON: I came on here to talk about the Muslim ban & now you're putting me on the spot. TAPPER: But you met with Farrakhan in 2016. ELLISON: That's untrue. I was in no such meeting. TAPPER: It was just a Q I wanted to ask! pic.twitter.com/vpAFO5kQwJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2018

OOF — Keith Ellison was not happy that Tapper brought up Farrakhan and then grilled him about their association. The interview ends with Ellison silently shaking his head in frustration. pic.twitter.com/1bex6rkTOu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2018

In which Keith Ellison totally implodes when Jake Tapper asks him about Louis Farrakhan… #sheesh https://t.co/43HJ98uNGm — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) June 26, 2018

.@keithellison was furious with @jaketapper by end of that interview. He was literally shaking his head over questions about Farrakhan and Nation of Islam. pic.twitter.com/jicNapj8gk — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 26, 2018

Guess the truth hurts. And no matter how fast and furiously Keith Ellison tries to run from it, it’ll catch up with him.

Of course, Ellison will still always have some devoted fans who will dutifully line up to run interference for him:

Oh FFS. There is an unabashed Nazi sympathizer in the GOP caucus and @jaketapper is asking about… Louis Farrakhan? https://t.co/xF0dtot6eC — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) June 26, 2018

But that doesn’t change the fact that Ellison palled around with a known anti-Semitic bigot. He’s not sorry for being friends with Farrakhan; he’s sorry for being called out on it.

Keith Ellison denying his ties to Farrakhan on @jaketapper's @TheLeadCNN is nothing, if not comical. A lousy liar. pic.twitter.com/DpR85SWfSf — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 26, 2018

Good for Tapper. It's astonishing and revealing that it took until now for someone to really publicly confront Ellison on this topic. P.s. Ellison is lying about extent of his past association with Farrakhan: https://t.co/uoSeGVexzj https://t.co/KqSTStx4lw — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 26, 2018

Thank you once again to Jake Tapper for refusing to let leftist Farrakhan friends and sympathizers off the hook.

And what the hell? Thanks to Keith Ellison, too, for being so willing to carry the shovel that will ultimately bury the Democrats.