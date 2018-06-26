Another banner day for Keith Ellison. First, he pushes a blatant lie about the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the travel ban.

And then, there was this:

Angry? That’s putting it mildly:

Guess the truth hurts. And no matter how fast and furiously Keith Ellison tries to run from it, it’ll catch up with him.

Of course, Ellison will still always have some devoted fans who will dutifully line up to run interference for him:

But that doesn’t change the fact that Ellison palled around with a known anti-Semitic bigot. He’s not sorry for being friends with Farrakhan; he’s sorry for being called out on it.

Thank you once again to Jake Tapper for refusing to let leftist Farrakhan friends and sympathizers off the hook.

And what the hell? Thanks to Keith Ellison, too, for being so willing to carry the shovel that will ultimately bury the Democrats.

