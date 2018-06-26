Lefties in search of the next moral outrage thanked their lucky stars today when the Supreme Court upheld Trump’s travel ban. It was perfect. Screw knowing the details of the decision! They’ve got their talking points, and that’s all that matters.

Linda Sarsour decried the decision as upholding “the Muslim and Refugee Ban,” so it should come as no surprise that her pal and fellow anti-Semitic bigot Keith Ellison is running with the same B.S. narrative:

The US Supreme Court just ratified Donald Trump’s “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entry into the United States. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) June 26, 2018

Except no. No they didn’t.

gonna need a fact check over here @GlennKesslerWP https://t.co/zXSbXeLthr — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) June 26, 2018

We’ll save Glenn Kessler the trouble: What Keith Ellison wrote is wrong.

If the Deputy Chair of the DNC took some time away from meeting with antisemites and advocating for getting rid of borders to read the facts of the case and the decision, he might know that this is completely false. https://t.co/6uTQRT0agp — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 26, 2018

Well, to be fair, he might already know that it’s completely false — but he just doesn’t care.

Honesty isn’t exactly Keith Ellison’s M.O.

Ruh roh, this embarrassing tweet is not going to age well for you @keithellison. Perhaps you may consider trying again. — Will Roberts (@3thirty1) June 26, 2018

Oh, we don’t know … it seems to be aging pretty well:

