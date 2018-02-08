Remember late last month, when Talking Points Memo published a photo of then-Sen. Barack Obama and Louis Farrakhan that hadn’t seen the light of day since 2005?

The photo that never saw the light of day: Obama with Farrakhan in 2005 https://t.co/nUrPbYVy0q pic.twitter.com/MrjqRdJy9G — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 25, 2018

Rather than publish the photo, the journalist sat on it, “because he believed it would have ‘made a difference’ to Obama’s political future.”

The photo was taken at a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus, and some wondered just how many members currently in the CBC were at that meeting.

Peter J. Hasson, associate editor of The Daily Caller, decided to find out. He determined that 21 members would have been at that meeting and contacted all 21 to ask if they would denounce Farrakhan.

21 CBC members were part of the caucus when it held a meeting in 2005 with notorious anti-Semite/Hitler enthusiast Louis Farrakhan I asked all 21 if they were willing to denounce Farrakhan. 20 declined, 1 said he's a big Farrkakhan fan.https://t.co/Bg9aAOTSg7 @DailyCaller — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 8, 2018

So, for the record, that’s zero out of 21.

Obama was at that 2005 meeting and took a smiling picture with Farrakhan…Which the the caucus suppressed for 13 years to protect his political career…Which tells you they knew exactly what they were doing meeting with him https://t.co/Y76VmHTWI3 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 8, 2018

Hasson writes:

The Nation of Islam is so extreme that even the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center recognizes it as a hate group, citing the group’s “theology of innate black superiority over whites and the deeply racist, anti-Semitic and anti-gay rhetoric of its leaders” … Farrakhan has praised Hitler, claimed Jews are “Satantic” and said that white people “deserve to die,” among other racist and anti-Semitic statements. The 21 CBC members, all Democrats, include high-profile Trump critics like Maxine Waters and Al Green, who have long demanded the president’s impeachment.

Anyone surprised?

That one CBC rep who praised Farrakhan is @RepDannyDavis https://t.co/Hdej9DQXeI — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 8, 2018

“The other 20 CBC members contacted by TheDC declined to comment on Farrakhan, as did a spokesperson for the CBC,” Hasson writes.

