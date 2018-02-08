Remember late last month, when Talking Points Memo published a photo of then-Sen. Barack Obama and Louis Farrakhan that hadn’t seen the light of day since 2005?

Rather than publish the photo, the journalist sat on it, “because he believed it would have ‘made a difference’ to Obama’s political future.”

The photo was taken at a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus, and some wondered just how many members currently in the CBC were at that meeting.

Peter J. Hasson, associate editor of The Daily Caller, decided to find out. He determined that 21 members would have been at that meeting and contacted all 21 to ask if they would denounce Farrakhan.

So, for the record, that’s zero out of 21.

Hasson writes:

The Nation of Islam is so extreme that even the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center recognizes it as a hate group, citing the group’s “theology of innate black superiority over whites and the deeply racist, anti-Semitic and anti-gay rhetoric of its leaders” …

Farrakhan has praised Hitler, claimed Jews are “Satantic” and said that white people “deserve to die,” among other racist and anti-Semitic statements.

The 21 CBC members, all Democrats, include high-profile Trump critics like Maxine Waters and Al Green, who have long demanded the president’s impeachment.

Anyone surprised?

“The other 20 CBC members contacted by TheDC declined to comment on Farrakhan, as did a spokesperson for the CBC,” Hasson writes.

