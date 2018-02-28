In case you missed it, over the weekend, Louis Farrakhan delivered a virulently anti-Semitic speech … which was met with thumbs up from Women’s March organizers in attendance:

Anti-Defamation League: In a speech Sunday, notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan claimed that Jews control the government and FBI, and use marijuana to feminize black men—with one @womensmarch organizer in attendance and another applauding from afar. https://t.co/bO2WPqse1D pic.twitter.com/20dk6F9iw3 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 27, 2018

There is a persistent unwillingness to acknowledge that two of the organizers of the @womensmarch are groupies of Louis Farrakhan, whose anti-Semitism and homophobia rivals Richard Spencer's. They're very open about it! pic.twitter.com/HDUwwUV2zw — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 27, 2018

Shockingly enough, most of the MSM didn’t seem to notice. But Jake Tapper sure did, and today, he shared details from Farrakhan’s appalling and hateful tirade:

On Sunday, Rev. Farrakhan gave his Saviours' Day 2018 Address, attended by thousands including one of the co-founders of the Women's March.https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Shortly after 1:10:50 in the video Farrakhan proclaims that "the powerful Jews are my enemy.” https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

At 2:57:00 he begins approvingly quoting some of the anti-Semitic comments made by Rev. Billy Graham and President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office.https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

At 2:59:00 Farrakhan approvingly cites Nixon and Graham attacking Jews' "grip on the media" and Hollywood and "how the Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

At 3:15, Farrakhan calls Jews 'the mother and father of apartheid, the Jews."https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Assailing Keith Ellison, at 3:21 Farrakhan says, "let me tell you something, when you want something in this world, the Jew holds the door."

https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

at 3;49: “White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan …has pulled the cover off the eyes of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through." https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Tapper deserves major props for using his platform to tell the truth about Louis Farrakhan and the people who embrace him.

This is who Farrakhan is. It's why folks are legitimately so offended when they found out that then-Sen. Obama and members of the CBC met with him in 2005. https://t.co/QdGpWuGdZ6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

The @ADL_National has lots more on comments Farrakhan has made over the years. https://t.co/Z0QxInjwMB — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Tapper even suggested that Farrakhan is more poisonous than the maggots on the Alt-Right:

The difference between Farrakhan and some members of the alt-reich whose heinous bigotry has received a lot of attention this past year: Farrakhan has a much larger following and elected officials meet with him openly.

-fin- — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Tapper makes an excellent — and very important — point. But some people just can’t handle the truth when it hurts their narrative. Former Media Matters minion Oliver Willis is one of those people:

trump is president and said nazis are good people but your regularly scheduled right-wing virtue signaling is noted — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 28, 2018

Jake Tapper? A right-wing virtue signaler?

Ah yes — well-known Trump lover and Alt Right Nazi apologist @jaketapper getting dragged in the comments for daring to call out Farrakhan as a bigot too. JFC. https://t.co/k3NLG2Zmgb — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) February 28, 2018

If Willis was hoping to make Tapper sorry for telling inconvenient truths, he was setting himself up to be sorely disappointed. And when we say “sorely,” we mean it — because Tapper’s response most definitely left a mark:

One would have to have a pretty warped view of the world to think reporting on/condemning anti-Semitism is “right wing virtue signaling.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

And right on cue, a left wing activist attacks a journalist for reporting on/condemning Farrakhan’s anti-Semitism. Either bigotry is ok or it isn’t. https://t.co/FMqZufrkjr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Mic. Drop.

Amen Jake — James Kennedy (@JasperKennedy22) February 28, 2018

Keep doing what you’re doing man — TheApexHound (@TheApexHound) February 28, 2018