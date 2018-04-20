Sorry, DNC, but it looks like you can’t count on David Axelrod’s support in your latest effort to take Trump down:

Figures that when Axelrod starts making sense, many liberals can’t deal:

But that doesn’t change the fact that Axelrod’s right. At least when it comes to the “sideshows.”

Because he’s a Democrat. And Dems never learn.

