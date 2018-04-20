Sorry, DNC, but it looks like you can’t count on David Axelrod’s support in your latest effort to take Trump down:

All of these sideshows—Comey’s flamboyant roll out; this @DNC lawsuit—seem spectacularly ill-timed and abet @POTUS strategy of portraying a sober and essential probe as a partisan vendetta.

Everyone should chill out and let Mueller do his job.https://t.co/e1edkIcrmr — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 20, 2018

Figures that when Axelrod starts making sense, many liberals can’t deal:

You don't know what your talking about. All the democrats used to do is back off and hope for the best. Now they are finally fighting! The @DNC is finally doing something. Time to fight and Win! #TrumpColluded — Blue Walk (@Bluetwilightstr) April 20, 2018

DNC has every right to sue and absolute should sue considering the public evidence. Also, it’s a free country and we are all free to write a book if we want to. It’s not all about POTUS you know. — Leanne (@Leanne_am_I) April 20, 2018

1. Comey is a private citizen. 2. The DNC has rolled over too many times. Bring on the depositions! — Cindy C (@mtcatlady17) April 20, 2018

Completely disagree David. Look at the last few years and why trump is prez and the gop control all aspects of our government. Passive attitudes like this is why we lost and look weak. — Never GOP. (@kesslerbecker) April 20, 2018

With all due respect Mr. Axelrod, we've been "chilling out" for a bit as our country has devolved into the laughing stock of the world as this so-called #POTUS inflicts further damage on our society, values, economy, etc-freaking-etc. How about negotiating for a #NoConfidenceVote — Mae Johnson (@904Mae) April 20, 2018

Seriously? Should Stormy and the NYtimes and Wapo chill too, and let Mueller do his job? This is why Democrats lose: bring a knife to a gunfight. But the DNC lawsuit, if you anointed the "Inevitable" and lost to the "Impossible", you should sue yourself. — Better call Sau (@realSauGoodman) April 20, 2018

Your advice to Obama was non-stop chill and look where that got us. You refuse to learn from mistakes. — HCarbunfo (@HCarbunfo) April 20, 2018

Your problem is, David, that u are a bit too "chill" for my taste. — thefieldnegro (@fieldnegro) April 20, 2018

But that doesn’t change the fact that Axelrod’s right. At least when it comes to the “sideshows.”

Amen!!!! — Dan Cahalane (@dcahalane23) April 20, 2018

Fully agree — Pete Dailey (@pbdaileyfl) April 20, 2018

Totally agree. — Susan Haley (@SusanHaley14) April 20, 2018

I agree. Sometimes less is more. — Elaine Lee (@ElaineL89841075) April 20, 2018

agreed. It’s not gonna go anywhere either. Makes Dems look weak. — Josh (@Joshlawyer2003) April 20, 2018

I agree, There is a lot of chaos and noise and Trump revels in that world. Dems should not willingly participate in his distraction game. — RandymH (@RandymH) April 20, 2018

Agreed. This pile-on is adding to his case of victimization, as delusional as it is. Why doesn’t Perez realize this? — Benjamin G. Rosser (@taketothesea) April 20, 2018

Because he’s a Democrat. And Dems never learn.

