As Twitchy told you, the DNC announced today that they’re suing Russia, the Trump administration, and Wikileaks for allegedly conspiring to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. This move looks desperate enough on its face. But when you consider what it might actually mean, it looks like even more of a Hail Mary:

DNC brainstorming session: "We could let Mueller do his work and be confident that in the end he will find some collusion connection between Trump and Putin and from there we can go fo -" "LAWSUIT LAWSUIT LAWSUIT LAWSUIT.." — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2018

It really sounds like the Dems aren’t confident that the Mueller investigation will turn up what they’re hoping it will.

They hit the panic button — MrCynical (@olddrumguy) April 20, 2018

I haven't seen the sentiment yet, but this has to mean they know Mueller isn't going anywhere. This is to try and grab headlines as that investigation winds down. — CKent (@CKentDP) April 20, 2018

A Pulitzer to the first journalist who asks if this preeptive lawsuit is an indicator that the DNC isn't confident that Mueller will actually come up with anything. https://t.co/1HYQDLrheK — RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2018

Now we know how Mueller will decide. You don't file a lawsuit if you think Mueller will recommend impeachment. — Adrian Archer (@AgeArcher) April 20, 2018

Pretty clear Dems won’t get result from Mueller they wanted m. More lawyers, great. — Mary Miskimon (@MaryEM106) April 20, 2018

I don't think they think that they will find anything. This is pure theatrics. That is all the Democrat party is at this point. — Michael Colvin⏱ (@michaelscolvin) April 20, 2018

They really don’t seem to have much else going for them.

LEEROOOOOOOOOYYYYYYYYYY Jenkins. — MB (@ElBuehn) April 20, 2018

LEEEEEEEEEERRRRRROOOOYYYYY JEEEEEEEEENNNNKKKKIINNSSS!!! — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) April 20, 2018

