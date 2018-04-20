As Twitchy told you, the DNC announced today that they’re suing Russia, the Trump administration, and Wikileaks for allegedly conspiring to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. This move looks desperate enough on its face. But when you consider what it might actually mean, it looks like even more of a Hail Mary:

It really sounds like the Dems aren’t confident that the Mueller investigation will turn up what they’re hoping it will.

Trending

They really don’t seem to have much else going for them.

***

Related:

FRESH hope! Rob Reiner convinced DNC’s election lawsuit stunt has Trump ‘trapped’

‘BAHAHAHAHAHA’! Here’s why DNC’s new lawsuit is an EVEN BIGGER joke than you thought

Ha! Want a ‘painfully accurate’ summary of DNC’s election lawsuit? The Onion NAILS it

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDNCDonald TrumplawsuitMueller investigationMueller probeRobert MuellerRussia