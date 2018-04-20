The DNC has filed a lawsuit against Russia, the Trump campaign and Wikileaks. What’s that all about? The Onion summed it all up perfectly and hilariously:

DNC Files Lawsuit Alleging Nation Should Never, Ever Stop Focusing On 2016 Election https://t.co/sENqgkpZLh pic.twitter.com/MUUSAoMVHZ — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 20, 2018

The satire and reality streams have crossed yet again.

I thought the onion was supposed to be sarcasm… why are you speaking Truth?? — Steve Steve (@NWHouston) April 20, 2018

***

