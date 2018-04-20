The DNC has filed a lawsuit against Russia, the Trump campaign and Wikileaks. What’s that all about? The Onion summed it all up perfectly and hilariously:
DNC Files Lawsuit Alleging Nation Should Never, Ever Stop Focusing On 2016 Election https://t.co/sENqgkpZLh pic.twitter.com/MUUSAoMVHZ
— The Onion (@TheOnion) April 20, 2018
The satire and reality streams have crossed yet again.
I thought the onion was supposed to be sarcasm… why are you speaking Truth??
— Steve Steve (@NWHouston) April 20, 2018
Painfully accurate. https://t.co/Sx9NZRbGEG
— Bejamin Wales (@TheThesiad) April 20, 2018
— Unvarnished (@ExaltedUterus) April 20, 2018
***
Related:
OMG: Hillary Clinton reportedly suspected a BIG conspiracy on election night