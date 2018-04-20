As Twitchy told you, the DNC is going all-in on stupid with a lawsuit against Russia, the Trump campaign, and Wikileaks, alleging that those parties colluded in the mother of all conspiracies to steal the election from Saint Hillary Clinton and hand it to Donald Trump.

Aside from inevitably ending up with egg on their faces when all is said and done, the DNC should’ve made sure they’d emptied their own closets of skeletons before going after everyone else’s. Because this is super-awkward:

They rigged their own primary. https://t.co/BHmuS9usaS — Dusty the Storm Chaser (@dustopian) April 20, 2018

BAHAHAHAHAHA from the folks who rigged the primary against @BernieSanders 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/G3u13sgexL — Meech (@michi83) April 20, 2018

Unlike with Trump vs. Hillary, there’s actually solid evidence that the Democratic primary was rigged in Hillary Clinton’s favor. So, if it’s lawsuits the DNC wants …

Inquiring minds wanna know!

If Bernie sues the DNC for rigging the nomination against him on top of this there won't be enough popcorn in the world. https://t.co/yfQWaPMlik — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 20, 2018

