LULZ. I guess the answer to 'How long will it take for Democrats to throw Hillary under the bus'… …is one year. https://t.co/Jz4lQ9DJES — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 2, 2017

Hillary Clinton, call your office:

Elizabeth Warren just answered "yes" when @jaketapper asked whether she thinks the 2016 Democratic nominating process was rigged for Clinton — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 2, 2017

Do you agree with the notion that the DNC was rigged in Hillary Clinton's favor? Elizabeth Warren: Yes https://t.co/TIoytO15Ca pic.twitter.com/TjkBS0mbB8 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 2, 2017

Whoa. @SenWarren just told @jaketapper on CNN that she agrees the DNC/primaries were rigged: pic.twitter.com/B7Yv4C0Ke0 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 2, 2017

Peter Daou’s gotta be fa-reaking out right now:

have half a mind to setup another twitter account which only follows pete daou in order to properly enjoy this — Nino (@baldingschemer) November 2, 2017

He'll defend her to the death. — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 2, 2017

He may be the last defender standing.

So the Democrats are now admitting Hillary rigged her own election to be nominee!

Trump's going to have a field day… https://t.co/KGupguFgm6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 2, 2017

Elizabeth Warren just served this one up on a YUGE silver platter.

Something has happened and it's very bad. To have them all turn on Queen Hillary at the same time is too coincidental. https://t.co/P84TztNfaI — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 2, 2017

Don’t change that channel! This show’s just getting started.

Update:

Oh, MY! This old Hillary tweet makes Elizabeth Warren’s about-face EVEN MORE awkward

