I guess the answer to 'How long will it take for Democrats to throw Hillary under the bus'…
…is one year. https://t.co/Jz4lQ9DJES
— Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 2, 2017
Hillary Clinton, call your office:
Elizabeth Warren just answered "yes" when @jaketapper asked whether she thinks the 2016 Democratic nominating process was rigged for Clinton
— Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 2, 2017
Do you agree with the notion that the DNC was rigged in Hillary Clinton's favor?
Elizabeth Warren: Yes https://t.co/TIoytO15Ca pic.twitter.com/TjkBS0mbB8
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 2, 2017
Whoa. @SenWarren just told @jaketapper on CNN that she agrees the DNC/primaries were rigged: pic.twitter.com/B7Yv4C0Ke0
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 2, 2017
Peter Daou’s gotta be fa-reaking out right now:
have half a mind to setup another twitter account which only follows pete daou in order to properly enjoy this
— Nino (@baldingschemer) November 2, 2017
He'll defend her to the death.
— Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 2, 2017
He may be the last defender standing.
Incredible.
So the Democrats are now admitting Hillary rigged her own election to be nominee!
Trump's going to have a field day… https://t.co/KGupguFgm6
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 2, 2017
Elizabeth Warren just served this one up on a YUGE silver platter.
Something has happened and it's very bad. To have them all turn on Queen Hillary at the same time is too coincidental. https://t.co/P84TztNfaI
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 2, 2017
Don’t change that channel! This show’s just getting started.
Update:
