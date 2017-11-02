As Twitchy told you, Elizabeth Warren just told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she believes the DNC was rigged in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

Today marks the first day since 1992 where Democrats are not scared of Hillary Clinton — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) November 2, 2017

To quote The Queen herself, what happened?

What a difference a year makes, huh?

"When we turn on each other, we can’t unite to fight back against a rigged system.” —@ElizabethforMA #DemsInPhilly — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 26, 2016

Awww … always sad to see the end of such a pure and beautiful friendship.

