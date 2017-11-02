As Twitchy told you, Elizabeth Warren just told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she believes the DNC was rigged in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

To quote The Queen herself, what happened?

What a difference a year makes, huh?

Awww … always sad to see the end of such a pure and beautiful friendship.

***

