With Women’s March leaders being exposed for their mad love for Farrakhan, you’d think they’d try a little harder to do damage control.

And you’d be wrong:

Anti-Semitism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, racism and white supremacy are and always will be indefensible. Please read our statement: pic.twitter.com/bRFqAGf81t — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 6, 2018

We read the statement. Several times. And unless we’re crazy, we didn’t see anything remotely resembling an apology. Excuses? Yes. Deflection? Plenty. But an apology? Nope.

What does this statement not include? An explicit condemnation of Farrakhan and those that associate with him, or an apology. The closest it gets is: "Minister Farrakhan's statements about Jewish, queer, and trans people are not aligned with the Women's March Unity Principles." https://t.co/HnF3YBFLNK — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 6, 2018

Still no condemnation of Farrakhan. DISGUSTING https://t.co/GREATy3BKo — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 6, 2018

This statement could've been far shorter. pic.twitter.com/0MmY9FyDud — Ben (@BenHowe) March 6, 2018

To be fair, can we really expect a group led by hateful, anti-Semitic bigots to condemn the Grand Poobah of hateful, anti-Semitic bigots?

But… you still have anti-Semites in the highest levels of your organization. https://t.co/IwESf0JAuE — RBe (@RBPundit) March 6, 2018

Same as it ever was.

So we can expect the following ppl to step down? Linda 'Human Garbage' Sarsour, Tamika D. Mallory, and Carmen Perez. Remember 'zero tolerance', ladies — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 6, 2018

The Women’s March believes in zero tolerance, all right. But that policy’s not for anti-Semites like Farrakhan, Linda Sarsour, or Tamika Mallory.

But not white Christian women…… https://t.co/ymFMOCfMLu — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) March 6, 2018

Or female genital multination survivors or jewish women (and men). https://t.co/5FwADZSaep — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018

Shame on them. If they’re sorry about anything, it’s that they’ve been exposed as the human excrement they are.

“Always” as in starting yesterday when tapper put you hypocrites on blast? pic.twitter.com/biHZIaOqCH — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) March 6, 2018

Not good enough. Mallory and Sarsour need to resign from the Women's march. I'll continue to support my local march in Philly but I cannot continue to support the national march until there is a change in leadership. Unfollowing. — Amanda Kissling (@AmandaK982) March 6, 2018

Forgive me for having a hard time believing this days-late statement after the way every co-chair conducted themselves in defense of Mallory’s support for Farrakhan. No member of the LGBT community, the Jewish community, or any woman, has any reason to trust you after this. — diane alston (@dianelyssa) March 6, 2018

No apology.

No condemnation of Louis Farrakhan.

No explanation for why @womensmarch leaders decided to pal around with one of the most famous bigoted, racist, misogynist, anti-Semitic charlatans in the entire world.

I guess #LoveTrumpsHate means never having to say you’re sorry. https://t.co/pov3qXj7pM — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) March 6, 2018

