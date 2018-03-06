With Women’s March leaders being exposed for their mad love for Farrakhan, you’d think they’d try a little harder to do damage control.

And you’d be wrong:

We read the statement. Several times. And unless we’re crazy, we didn’t see anything remotely resembling an apology. Excuses? Yes. Deflection? Plenty. But an apology? Nope.

Trending

To be fair, can we really expect a group led by hateful, anti-Semitic bigots to condemn the Grand Poobah of hateful, anti-Semitic bigots?

Same as it ever was.

The Women’s March believes in zero tolerance, all right. But that policy’s not for anti-Semites like Farrakhan, Linda Sarsour, or Tamika Mallory.

Shame on them. If they’re sorry about anything, it’s that they’ve been exposed as the human excrement they are.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

OUTRAGE: Women’s March co-chair called out in VICIOUS back-and-forth for supporting Farrakhan

Let’s enjoy watching a Women’s March founder do everything BUT denounce Louis Farrakhan

DAYUM! Jake Tapper OWNED Women’s March’s Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour for Farrakhan love

YIKES! Women’s March co-chair Tamika D. Mallory’s attempt to ‘be clear’ on Farrakhan BACKFIRES badly

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-SemitismbigotryhateLinda SarsourLouis FarrakhanTamika MalloryWomen's March