This past week, Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory engaged in a bizarre back and forth when challenged by a woman for supporting Louis Farrakhan, and then going on some rant about having the same enemies as Jesus and triggering a thread wherein Netanyahu was referred to as a bigot by an anti-Semite. At one point, Linda Sarsour stepped into the thread … to defend the anti-Semite.

Yeah, it wasn’t a good luck for the so-called women’s rights group and even Jake Tapper called them out:

1/ Wherein the co-chair of the @womensmarch, amidst criticism of her attendance at an anti-Semitic Farrakhan speech, tweets praise for those leaders who "have the same enemies as Jesus." https://t.co/LaZlYobsGj — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 2, 2018

Here’s Tamika’s tweet, in case you missed it or forgot:

If your leader does not have the same enemies as Jesus, they may not be THE leader! Study the Bible and u will find the similarities. Ostracizing, ridicule and rejection is a painful part of the process…but faith is the substance of things! — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 1, 2018

Huh?

Just bad.

Another Farrakhan gem: "You lazy woman. You don't know how to cook so you take your children to these damn fast food places." @womensmarch: Down with the patriarchy….except when it comes to Muslim men.https://t.co/YCMNefwWpP — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) March 4, 2018

Yikes.

How any man or woman can support Louis Farrakhan is beyond us, especially women who claim they want to empower other women.

Jake continued:

2/ This convo, too, is a hot mess.

a) A woman asks Mallory about Farrakhan

b) Minister Foy immediately hops in and demands that she answer for Netanyahu (?)

c) Women's March board member Linda Sarsour jumps in to encourage Foy. https://t.co/1rsd1YABai — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 2, 2018

Jake summed it up better than we did, and he called it a hot mess.

+1

And then referencing the above question about ‘lazy women’ …

This is another good question when it comes to @WomensMarch leaders @TamikaDMallory/@lsarsour support for Farrakhan — in addition to his anti-Semitism he espouses misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ views. How is that true to the cause of the @WomensMarch? https://t.co/u81V2Vl3Mp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 4, 2018

We’ve been trying to figure out their ‘true cause’ for nearly two years, man, and all we’ve come up with is they hate Trump and support Farrakhan.

Like we said, not a good look ladies.

Related:

FATALITY! Jake Tapper DROP-KICKS Oliver Willis over Louis Farrakhan (and it’s GLORIOUS)

WOW: WATCH Jake Tapper GRILL Sheriff Israel in BRUTAL interview (gun-control harpies FREAK)

OUTRAGE: Women’s March co-chair called out in VICIOUS back-and-forth for supporting Farrakhan