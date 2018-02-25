Jake Tapper brought Sheriff Israel from the Broward County Sheriff’s Department on ‘State of the Union’ for an interview this morning … and BOY did he interview him.

Take a look:

"We will get to the truth," Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says, after @JakeTapper questions him about the armed school resource officer who stayed outside of Florida school during shooting #CNNSOTU https://t.co/XD7fLHiIeG — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2018

Israel doesn’t know anything except he should keep trying to blame the NRA for the shooting because it’s looking worse and worse for him and his department.

As reports emerge that Broward deputies received at least 18 calls about the Florida shooter prior to the shooting, Sheriff Scott Israel says "we will absolutely find out what we did or what we didn't do" #CNNSOTU https://t.co/Ey5M1vON4K https://t.co/DILhP9T72F — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2018

‘Um, I’m not sure what was done with that information. But Peterson did, uhh, report Cruz …’

They’ll find out what they did or didn’t do? Sure you will.

Before or after you apologize to Dana Loesch and the NRA for dumping them under the bus?

And he claims he only went to the Town Hall to advocate for expanding an officer’s ability to do more than write a report. Wow, could this guy be any more full of it? Wait, don’t answer that.

.@jaketapper doing his job this morning on #cnnsotu. Some journalistic integrity remains evidently. — Tim Harney (@timboharney) February 25, 2018

It was actually really well done. Probably because Jake is tired of his outlet taking heat for allowing Israel to come to their Town Hall and blame Dana Loesch and the NRA for something they had nothing to do with.

.@browardsheriff on February 2016 tip reporting the shooter's Instagram threat to shoot up a school. "I'm not sure if anything was done with that information." #CNNSOTU — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 25, 2018

No kidding.

"Of course I won't resign," says Sheriff Scott Israel, after a Florida state representative calls for Gov. Rick Scott to remove Israel for "neglect of duty and incompetence" #CNNSOTU https://t.co/zp7l37uIzV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 25, 2018

Of course, he won’t.

If we rolled our eyes any harder we’d have to go to the ER.

Seriously.

Oh, and speaking of rolling eyes, check out the hysteria from gun-grabbers who were pissed at Jake for asking the sheriff REAL questions:

Chill out Jake. You weren’t asking tough questions. You were throwing accusations based on statements that were not based in facts. Felt like I was watching Fox and not what I’d expect from your professionalism. #CNNSOTU #chilloutjake https://t.co/JDbWMT7BHG — gary fisher (@gfishtv) February 25, 2018

Waaaaah! You didn’t kiss the sheriff’s butt this time!

Holy Shit! #CNNSOTU are you going to spent the whole hour stumping for the @NRA distraction agenda? — Tucker Carlson (@Tucker_Carlson) February 25, 2018

*popcorn*

Today I'm shutting off @jaketapper and #CNNSOTU . NEVER thought I'd say or do this but he must be on his period or something. Need a nap Jake? A Snickers?#jaketapper #Parkland #SundayMorning #CNN — Ms. Jen (@bensteinbrener) February 25, 2018

Seriously, this is delicious.

#CNNSOTU Looking forward to watching you do the SAME type of incisive questioning of #NRA representatives and firearms/2A advocates, @jaketapper. — Paulita (@paula_bertone) February 25, 2018

These. People.

Doing the work of NRA this morning #CNNSOTU — JS Free (@freewimin) February 25, 2018

You know, we give Jake a lot of flack but when he does something right, we also try and give him credit where it’s due.

And it’s due today.

Thanks, Jake.

See the whole interview here:

Related:

‘There’s 2 eff-ups today’: Is Delta’s PR team TRYING to come off as Un-American douche-rockets or WHAT?

That’s his DAMN JOB! Ben Shapiro puts David Hogg in ‘timeout’ for defending cowardly officer

Take a SEAT! Mary Katharine Ham SHREDS gaggle of gun-grabbers AND their narrative in 1 perfect tweet