Jake Tapper brought Sheriff Israel from the Broward County Sheriff’s Department on ‘State of the Union’ for an interview this morning … and BOY did he interview him.

Take a look:

Israel doesn’t know anything except he should keep trying to blame the NRA for the shooting because it’s looking worse and worse for him and his department.

‘Um, I’m not sure what was done with that information. But Peterson did, uhh, report Cruz …’

They’ll find out what they did or didn’t do? Sure you will.

Before or after you apologize to Dana Loesch and the NRA for dumping them under the bus?

And he claims he only went to the Town Hall to advocate for expanding an officer’s ability to do more than write a report. Wow, could this guy be any more full of it? Wait, don’t answer that.

Trending

It was actually really well done. Probably because Jake is tired of his outlet taking heat for allowing Israel to come to their Town Hall and blame Dana Loesch and the NRA for something they had nothing to do with.

No kidding.

Of course, he won’t.

If we rolled our eyes any harder we’d have to go to the ER.

Seriously.

Oh, and speaking of rolling eyes, check out the hysteria from gun-grabbers who were pissed at Jake for asking the sheriff REAL questions:

Waaaaah! You didn’t kiss the sheriff’s butt this time!

*popcorn*

Seriously, this is delicious.

These. People.

You know, we give Jake a lot of flack but when he does something right, we also try and give him credit where it’s due.

And it’s due today.

Thanks, Jake.

See the whole interview here:

Related:

‘There’s 2 eff-ups today’: Is Delta’s PR team TRYING to come off as Un-American douche-rockets or WHAT?

That’s his DAMN JOB! Ben Shapiro puts David Hogg in ‘timeout’ for defending cowardly officer

Take a SEAT! Mary Katharine Ham SHREDS gaggle of gun-grabbers AND their narrative in 1 perfect tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Broward County Sheriff Dept.jake tapperNRASheriff Israel