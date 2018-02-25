David Hogg is a seemingly young man who has spent 10 days now very vocally blaming the NRA for a shooting it had absolutely nothing to do with. He spent the larger portion of this past week working overtime threatening companies that have (had) relationships with the NRA offering various benefits to its members because you know, legal gun owners who would have run into the building to save his classmates shouldn’t get discounts from Enterprise.

Because of justice or something.

And while all of that is extremely annoying in its OWN right, to then go on talk shows and defend the very officer(s) who literally hid from the gunman while his classmates were killed? INFURIATING.

Florida survivor defends officer who did not enter shooting scene: Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15? https://t.co/V9gO1w15ZP pic.twitter.com/hTdBWsgXTM — The Hill (@thehill) February 25, 2018

From The Hill:

“He — just like every other police officer out there at heart — is a good person. He didn’t take action in this event, and I can’t explain why … there are no words to explain why he wouldn’t take action to take out this individual, but I think it’s a good example of if he didn’t take action and four others didn’t, I mean, who does?” student David Hogg said in an interview on MSNBC.

David, you know who does? Police officers because that’s THEIR JOB.

No one gets to excuse the inaction of an officer of the law refusing to do his duty. https://t.co/33DGCOTe8h — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 25, 2018

Not even a ‘kid.’

Maybe he would feel differently about it if he was actually in the building under fire from the shooter.

Sorry kid, it is not acceptable and there is no legitimate excuse for LEOs to be cowards.

Been there, done that, did my job and lived to tell the tale. — MrsFiveO (@MrsFiveO) February 25, 2018

Be nice to this kid. He is a recently traumatized immature child that thinks he is in a good emotional state to lecture rational adults on how to solve a societal crisis issue. I can’t believe CNN and the like are taking advantage of these child victims like they are. — Tim Strickland (@MyConservatism) February 25, 2018

Shapiro WAS nice to this kid, most of us have been. But this was too much, even for the most patient of legal gun owners.

Spend over a week blaming and attacking the NRA, then sit on a talk show and defend the officer who all but let kids die?!

Maddening.

But ZOMG the NRA are kid killers!!!?!11!!!!!! — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) February 25, 2018

I'm a retired police officer and still involved in law enforcement. No excuse for inaction. When you put on the badge, this is what you sign up for. — Marvin Hayden (@marvin_hayden) February 25, 2018

Basically, all we can gather from David’s defense of these cowards is that he is more focused on his narrative than he is on finding out what happened and in turn looking at how this can perhaps help in stopping more shootings. Desperate to stick to his ‘THE NRA IS EVIL’ narrative while ignoring the very real failure of the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

But what can we say, he’s just a kid.

Right?

