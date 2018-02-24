The end of the week is closing in quickly, but before it does, here’s a take that managed to melt all of the other hot takes into one formless puddle of gun control nonsense.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, who certainly has made the most of several media appearances over the past week and a half, told MSNBC on Saturday that he understands why the school resource officer with the one job of protecting the school instead took up a post outside while the shooting continued and waited.

Florida survivor defends officer who did not enter shooting scene: Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15? https://t.co/V9gO1w15ZP pic.twitter.com/hTdBWsgXTM — The Hill (@thehill) February 25, 2018

So even the students who were supposed to be protected by the Broward Co. Sherrif’s Office and weren’t are still going to blame the NRA and not the law enforcement officers tasked with keeping them safe from exactly this sort of emergency?

The Hill reports:

“He just like every other police officer out there at heart is a good person. He didn’t take action in this event, and I can’t explain why…there are no words to explain why he wouldn’t take action to take out this individual, but I think it’s a good example of if he didn’t take action and four others didn’t, I mean, who does?” Hogg said. “Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15, even with a glock? And I know that’s what these police officers are supposed to do, but they’re people too,” he added.

Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15?

Full quote: “Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15, even with a glock? And I know that's what these police officers are supposed to do, but they're people too.” It’s true, No leo WANTS to face a gunman with more fire power….but that’s their job. There’s no grey area here https://t.co/iBk1b4Rlep — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 25, 2018

Which armed security guard would ever want to confront an intruder?

Which police officer would ever want to arrest a criminal?

Which firefighter would ever want to run to a fire?

Which soldier would ever want to be in combat? We live in incredibly stupid times. https://t.co/KJkh8mWsdW — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 25, 2018

Except that's literally his job. Next deflection. https://t.co/wabN4GI3sq — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) February 25, 2018

Thinking the 15 minutes are up. https://t.co/FNK5kCmBIt — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 25, 2018

Please, let’s hit RESET and not do this again next week.

This kid was no where near the Shooting and is forgiving a coward who failed to enter the freshman building where the victims were actually being slaughtered. Not sure that’s a good look. https://t.co/cmtNCerS8Q — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 25, 2018

Context: This High School is enormous made up of many buildings over several acres. The shooting took place in the Freshman building. Hogg is an upperclassman. I’m not sure it’s his place to forgive a coward who failed to enter a building he wasn’t in. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 25, 2018

It’s telling that this kid refuses to blame the actual people who failed his school. Regardless of your view on the NRA, if you were looking to ensure “NeverAgain” (his favorite hashtag) you’d have to include the Sheriff’s office. https://t.co/giJkekUeRS — RBe (@RBPundit) February 25, 2018

This activisy has been comparing NRA members (who had nothing to do with the shooting) to the actual killer, but defends the coward who did nothing while students were dying. Maybe it’s time to stop giving him non-stop coverage? https://t.co/NiTtJ3DcT9 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 25, 2018

When you're so #woke you shrug at cops letting your friends die https://t.co/uKUl935sTK — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) February 25, 2018

"I'm glad no one tried to help my dead classmates" https://t.co/kibFy6LLH0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 25, 2018

This is sad and ridiculous. https://t.co/EpSdDNxSUn — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 25, 2018

I'm so over this kid. https://t.co/0kwvNSmpxH — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 25, 2018

These kids have had enough publicity. https://t.co/PJVR1RvoN4 — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 25, 2018

LOL yeah we're done here https://t.co/BIfxg62NwT — Nino (@baldingschemer) February 25, 2018

Why are we still listening to him https://t.co/JBIWEh2Rkv — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 25, 2018

This kid is beginning to sound a little weird. https://t.co/xxdS8i8SQu — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) February 25, 2018

I don't want to hear that this kid is sacrosanct as a "survivor." This kid is an activist with an agenda. https://t.co/cYmVKykMub — A Girl Has No Name (@Mellecon) February 25, 2018

Fascinating that the local sheriff's office (who failed you) is exempt from ypur criticism, yet @DLoesch (who lives in Texas) has to put up with your personal attacks. https://t.co/mEn8wa7sur — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) February 25, 2018

Exit question: When is this student going to get his equivalent 15 minutes?

"He was pointing his gun at nothing." Student says he watched as @browardsheriff school resource officer Scot Peterson hid behind a staircase during the Stoneman Douglas shooting. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/IWRQorRrcL — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 23, 2018

If the major media outlets could take a small break from their activism, maybe they could interview this kid? His story is actually relevant to the shooting. https://t.co/a2c4iwhU1g — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 25, 2018

