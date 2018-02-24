The end of the week is closing in quickly, but before it does, here’s a take that managed to melt all of the other hot takes into one formless puddle of gun control nonsense.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, who certainly has made the most of several media appearances over the past week and a half, told MSNBC on Saturday that he understands why the school resource officer with the one job of protecting the school instead took up a post outside while the shooting continued and waited.

So even the students who were supposed to be protected by the Broward Co. Sherrif’s Office and weren’t are still going to blame the NRA and not the law enforcement officers tasked with keeping them safe from exactly this sort of emergency?

The Hill reports:

“He just like every other police officer out there at heart is a good person. He didn’t take action in this event, and I can’t explain why…there are no words to explain why he wouldn’t take action to take out this individual, but I think it’s a good example of if he didn’t take action and four others didn’t, I mean, who does?” Hogg said.

“Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15, even with a glock? And I know that’s what these police officers are supposed to do, but they’re people too,” he added.

Who wants to go down the barrel of an AR-15?

Please, let’s hit RESET and not do this again next week.

Exit question: When is this student going to get his equivalent 15 minutes?

