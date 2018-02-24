Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg wants people to boycott Florida for Spring Break until gun control legislation is passed.

Exactly. Small businesses are going to be the ones who suffer the most. Biggest tourist companies can manage. Mom and pop businesses can’t.

Trending

You can’t force people to become politically active unless they want to be.

Sure. Let’s all just fly to Puerto Rico.

Doubtful.

Yes, they could use the money. But why would someone willingly go to a country that is in economic dispair for a vacation?

*facepalm*

Clearly pro-gun people are heartless, huh?

SJWs are on the move!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: david hoggFloridaparkland school shootingPuerto RicoSpring Break