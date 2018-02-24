Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg wants people to boycott Florida for Spring Break until gun control legislation is passed.

Let's make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These politions won't listen to us so maybe the'll listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

That makes me sad for my friends who own hotels, restaurants, clubs, etc…on the beaches & beyond. They do everything they can to keep their patrons safe, yet suffer, too. — Mrs. Harris (@Allegratastic) February 24, 2018

Exactly. Small businesses are going to be the ones who suffer the most. Biggest tourist companies can manage. Mom and pop businesses can’t.

…then, as business owners, they should make sure their local, state and federal representatives know that this is or will be hurting their businesses. — Fattest of Clowns (@Slidingdowns) February 24, 2018

You can’t force people to become politically active unless they want to be.

Better Idea: Spend your spring break in Puerto Rico, it's a beautiful place with amazing people. They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide. #SpringBreak2018 #SBinPurtoRico #itsspelled PUERTO RICO — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

Sure. Let’s all just fly to Puerto Rico.

This is an AWESOME idea. I hope that students travelling to PR would take some time from their party schedule to help with humanitarian projects so desperately needed. — Mr. Elegant. (@UninformedGuy) February 24, 2018

Doubtful.

Great idea David! Puerto Rico could really use the help, and tourist $$$. — Grizzled Mike (@LadehoffMike) February 24, 2018

Yes, they could use the money. But why would someone willingly go to a country that is in economic dispair for a vacation?

How to provide economic support and social justice in 2018 #slacktivism #Hoggwash pic.twitter.com/KxfMT67WHD — Mr. Frexit 🇺🇸 (@MrFrexlt) February 24, 2018

*facepalm*

David You're articulate, talented and have heart… these people have no clue on who they are messing with. #NeverAgain Awesome idea on Puerto Rico! God bless you! — Barry Connolly (@RAMS15rule) February 24, 2018

Clearly pro-gun people are heartless, huh?

Plan on spending my spring break finding ways to fight the NRA, support changes in our Country, get 17 and over kids to start to register for the 2018 elections where they can make more change than ever! We need to change how we see the 2nd amendment defeat the AR15 and @NRA now! — Sandals to Reality (@SandalsTo) February 24, 2018

SJWs are on the move!