RIGHT after Delta announced it would be crapping on NRA members over a shooting it had nothing to do with because some ‘student journalist activist’ targeted them on Twitter, this exchange with the USA Curling team took place:

HELL YEAH! You made America proud! USA! USA! USA!

Surely Delta would do everything possible to make sure athletes who took home the gold for the United States of America would be upgraded for the long flight home, right?

RIGHT?!

Hi, there. Congratulations, gold medal champions! We are honored to be your ride back home! While we don't have any upgrades to offer, we look forward to seeing you on board. Thanks for flying with us! *AJL — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

Guess not.

You’ve gotta be sh*ttin’ us.

That’s two fuckups so far today. — Radioactive Man (@MetricButtload) February 24, 2018

The day was young.

Seriously, it’s like Delta’s PR-team WANTED to make themselves look bad … we can see the conversation now:

‘Hey Bob, what can we do to make ourselves look like giant douche-rockets?’

‘Hey Mike, I’ve got a great idea, we’ll treat legal gun owners like garbage AND deny the USA curling team who won gold, upgrades!’

‘Wow Bob, that REALLY sucks, make it so!’

These people.

Enterprise will throw them in the trunk when they get to the airport — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) February 24, 2018

Nothing but the BEST!

First you cut ties with NRA, then you don’t offer upgrades to the Men’s Curling Gold Medalists. I get it now. You hate America. Thanks for clarifying. #BoycottDelta 🇺🇸 — Sharon 🇺🇸🤓🇺🇸 (@Red4Liberty) February 24, 2018

Looks pretty bad.

Hey, maybe you could subtly agree that 5 million people are bloodthirsty killers. Oh, you did that already? — #JoinTheNRA #WiunionSucks (@wiunion_sucks) February 24, 2018

Yup.

Good Lord. You can't find an upgrade for Olympic gold medalists? — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) February 24, 2018

But they were friendly about turning them down and stuff …

I will never fly with you guys again. — Howard Peña (@ChowardPena) February 24, 2018

Preach.

BOOOOOOOOOO — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) February 24, 2018

HISSSSSSSSSS.

I’m starting to think your airline is ran by chimps. — Jeremy Cays (@jwcays) February 24, 2018

It could happen.

If Olympic Gold Medalists don't deserve a courtesy glass of champagne, some hot towels, and a special movie on the way home I don't know who does.

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, Delta! Curlers, it's not too late to change your flight! And: CONGRATS! ❤️🥇🇺🇸 — klarson (@kglarson) February 24, 2018

Weak. Sauce.

We certainly wouldn’t call this a banner PR day for your company, eh ? EOM — Marvin the Martian (@the_kaboom) February 24, 2018

Heh.

‘Nuff said.

Related:

That’s his DAMN JOB! Ben Shapiro puts David Hogg in ‘timeout’ for defending cowardly officer

Take a SEAT! Mary Katharine Ham SHREDS gaggle of gun-grabbers AND their narrative in 1 perfect tweet