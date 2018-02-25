The same people who told us for years that cops were racist want to give them all of our guns.

The same people who think Trump is literally Hitler want to give him all of our guns.

The same people who claim to fight against the authority want the authority to be the only armed Americans.

The stupid, it burns, yes?

And no one called it out quite as perfectly as Mary Katharine Ham:

Your institutions failed you at every level. Now, let them disarm you and protect you. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 23, 2018

Hey, the cops will run into the school next time and save all of those kids, we promise.

Ridiculous.

Nobody is talking about disarming anyone – except the NRA. WISE UP. — George Lacy (@glacy) February 23, 2018

Gun-grabbers. *eye roll*

Yeah, that’s just not true. My moderate liberal counterpart on The Lead advocated a ban on all semi-auto long guns and handguns. It’s helpful when people are honest about it. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 23, 2018

Or know what the Hell they’re talking about.

Most people I know are advocating for bans on the AK-15 type weapons the Parkland shooter used. It is helpful when people are honest about it. They’re trying to disarm us is dishonest & you know it. — Laurie (@CrankyOne123) February 23, 2018

HA HA HA!

“No one is talking about disarming anyone.” “Actually, a major liberal spokesperson said all semi-autos to me on TV yesterday.” “Ignore that. It’s just ARs.” “I won’t, and taking a particular gun from someone is literally ‘disarming.’” — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 23, 2018

How the above tweet has become the rhetoric to describe citizens that want sensible gun law reform. Im a mom & supporter of the 2nd amndmt & I know these rules are long overdue. I’m not a socialist & no one’s coming for your gun! Stop falling for this story & spreading extremism. — Vanessa Carlton (@VanessaCarlton) February 23, 2018

Oh brother.

Hi! I was on Jake Tapper’s show yesterday with a moderate liberal who advocated for a ban on semi-automatic rifles & handguns. The honesty is refreshing. Please stop pretending no one wants this even if you don’t. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 23, 2018

And, btw, I appreciate you don’t want that. We’re a lot closer to doing something when that’s the case, but I won’t pretend the argument doesn’t commonly exist in very credible liberal circles. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 23, 2018

Dropped

And OUCH.

One of the more annoying arguments right now comes from the concern-trolls who supposedly own guns and support the Second Amendment BUT they think it’s ok to infringe on the said amendment … yeah, no.

Except most people are unarmed and “letting” the govt protect them just fine. https://t.co/numZUTTceZ — Alexis (@arbequina) February 23, 2018

Ummm … just fine?

Just fine? I thought you all told me a brazillion people were murdered with guns every year. I thought rape was out of control. You guys need to make up your minds. — Add your name (@corrcomm) February 23, 2018

Yeah, that’ll happen.

Those cowardly, corrupt, racist cops are the only ones who should have guns. — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) February 23, 2018

Btw they just convicted 8 cops in baltimore of essentially being in a mafia. Their job? To take away ppl's guns — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) February 23, 2018

But NARRATIVE! TRUMP! ELEVENTY!

Hey, at least they’ve stopped babbling about Russia, right?

