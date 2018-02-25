The same people who told us for years that cops were racist want to give them all of our guns.

The same people who think Trump is literally Hitler want to give him all of our guns.

The same people who claim to fight against the authority want the authority to be the only armed Americans.

The stupid, it burns, yes?

And no one called it out quite as perfectly as Mary Katharine Ham:

Hey, the cops will run into the school next time and save all of those kids, we promise.

Ridiculous.

Gun-grabbers. *eye roll*

Trending

Or know what the Hell they’re talking about.

HA HA HA!

Oh brother.

Dropped

And OUCH.

One of the more annoying arguments right now comes from the concern-trolls who supposedly own guns and support the Second Amendment BUT they think it’s ok to infringe on the said amendment … yeah, no.

Ummm … just fine?

Yeah, that’ll happen.

But NARRATIVE! TRUMP! ELEVENTY!

Hey, at least they’ve stopped babbling about Russia, right?

Related:

That’s his DAMN JOB! Ben Shapiro puts David Hogg in ‘timeout’ for defending cowardly officer

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlMary Katharine Ham