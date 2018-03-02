Women’s March co-chair Tamika D. Mallory has come ‘under fire’ for supporting and defending Louis Farrakhan.

1. Jew asks @womensmarch co-chair why she supports American anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan

2. Anti-Semite replies "but Israel," as if that justifies Farrakhan's hate, then calls for Jesus to cast "wicked spirit" out of the Jew

3. Linda Sarsour interjects to defend … the anti-Semite pic.twitter.com/Ro1Ss1jLhg — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 2, 2018

Yair actually describes the situation very well, but when you read the exchange you can’t help but notice your jaw dropping. Asking a question about supporting someone as vile as Louis Farrakhan is hardly a good reason to rail about Israel and then bringing up Jesus in some sort of warped argument where ultimately Netanyahu is called a bigot.

We see a lot of nasty stuff on Twitter but this back-and-forth was exceptionally troubling.

Especially when Linda Sarsour chose to interject and defend … the anti-Semite.

Good times.

Women's March organizer under fire for praising anti-Semite says leaders should "have the same enemies as Jesus." Tone deaf at best, open dog whistle at worst. pic.twitter.com/sRcmtmwgHh — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 2, 2018

At best.

"Read the Bible" is also an interesting defense of a Muslim leader. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 2, 2018

Interesting.

Something like that.

and of course Farrakhan says stuff like "Jesus the prophet and the last prophet to the Jews was 2,000 years too soon… I’m on time"https://t.co/96LUOXnHQh — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 2, 2018

Yikes.

But Israel!

Let's just call it for what it is: this is a fraudulent leftist organization masquerading for the advancement of women. — David (@DavidWerwie) March 2, 2018

If you want to read the aftermath of the exchange, start with this tweet and check out this thread:

If your leader does not have the same enemies as Jesus, they may not be THE leader! Study the Bible and u will find the similarities. Ostracizing, ridicule and rejection is a painful part of the process…but faith is the substance of things! — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 1, 2018

Alrighty then.

