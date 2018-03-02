Earlier this week, actress-comedienne Sarah Silverman ran across this old tweet from Dana Loesch:

Silverman was quite shocked, and she shared the tweet with her millions of followers:

Turned out, there was context:

To her credit, once she realized Loesch’s intention, Silverman called off the dogs:

Trending

Silverman eventually understood the point Loesch was trying to make. The same can’t be said for The Wrap, who got to work crafting this bombshell:

“Some.”

The Wrap’s Jonathan Levine writes:

Dana Loesch is facing new scrutiny after internet sleuths dug up an old tweet from the NRA spokesperson that some have called anti-Semitic.

“I bet Rick Sanchez was fired by a Jew,” she tweeted in 2010 around the time CNN dismissed the anchor following remarks he made calling “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart a “bigot” and suggesting that Jews run CNN and “all the other networks.”

So, Levine himself explains the context for Loesch’s tweet in his article. By his own admission, there really isn’t a story here. But what there is is a narrative, and Levine’s not willing to give that up so easily.

The NRA did not immediately respond to request for comment from TheWrap Friday morning.

The NRA doesn’t owe Levine an explanation for Loesch’s tweet. Neither does Loesch, for that matter, since her tweet was clearly not anti-Semitic. But in covering this story, The Wrap is arguably worse than all the morons who harassed Loesch over her tweet, because Levine knew right off that the accusations of anti-Semitism against Loesch were bogus but is feeding the fire anyway.

The Wrap might be overdue for a name change. The Fish Wrap would be much more appropriate.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticcontextdana loeschheadlineJonathan LevineNRARick Sanchezsarah silvermanThe Wrap