Earlier this week, actress-comedienne Sarah Silverman ran across this old tweet from Dana Loesch:

Silverman was quite shocked, and she shared the tweet with her millions of followers:

Dana, is there context here bc this looks super duper no bones about it antisemitic and that can’t be true, can it?? @nra https://t.co/M8hGYt9knt — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 26, 2018

Turned out, there was context:

No Sarah.

It was mocking *his* antisemitism. https://t.co/PJCrWHoqDi — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 26, 2018

she was making fun of Rick Sanchez because he was fired for bashing Jews. — How's The View From Under The Bus? (@ThatElJefe) February 26, 2018

To her credit, once she realized Loesch’s intention, Silverman called off the dogs:

Hey y’all @DLoesch was making a joke about Rick Sanchez saying the Jews run the media. It was out of context and that’s the true context. Peace https://t.co/HRDCjRbDfX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 26, 2018

Appreciate this. Truth should never be a victim of political differences. https://t.co/G3CpAFFIZZ — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 26, 2018

Silverman eventually understood the point Loesch was trying to make. The same can’t be said for The Wrap, who got to work crafting this bombshell:

NRA's Dana Loesch Deletes 2010 'Fired by a Jew' Tweet That Some Call Anti-Semitic @DLoesch https://t.co/HR7NUQYHR2 pic.twitter.com/EBEPW31agX — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 2, 2018

“Some.”

The Wrap’s Jonathan Levine writes:

Dana Loesch is facing new scrutiny after internet sleuths dug up an old tweet from the NRA spokesperson that some have called anti-Semitic. “I bet Rick Sanchez was fired by a Jew,” she tweeted in 2010 around the time CNN dismissed the anchor following remarks he made calling “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart a “bigot” and suggesting that Jews run CNN and “all the other networks.”

So, Levine himself explains the context for Loesch’s tweet in his article. By his own admission, there really isn’t a story here. But what there is is a narrative, and Levine’s not willing to give that up so easily.

The NRA did not immediately respond to request for comment from TheWrap Friday morning.

The NRA doesn’t owe Levine an explanation for Loesch’s tweet. Neither does Loesch, for that matter, since her tweet was clearly not anti-Semitic. But in covering this story, The Wrap is arguably worse than all the morons who harassed Loesch over her tweet, because Levine knew right off that the accusations of anti-Semitism against Loesch were bogus but is feeding the fire anyway.

How that read: "here's an anti-semetic tweet…OK it wasn't really anti-semetic but mocking an anti-semite…but we can pretend it's still anti-semetic…" — Seven Legions (@7LegionsBeacon) March 2, 2018

"That some called anti-semitic" despite the fact that she was tweeting it to someone who was an anti-semite and hoping he got what he deserved. But hey, what's a little headline context between friends? https://t.co/PSL7dQIrpu — Ben (@BenHowe) March 2, 2018

Context or nah? — Greg (@Super_Gregory_) March 2, 2018

I remember when this happened. Rick Sanchez deserved everything he got, and as a Jew myself, I couldn’t be prouder of @DLoesch for having called this jerk out for what he did. — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) March 2, 2018

"Some" she was trash talking an actual anti Semite, wishing he was fired by the Jews he hated. The fact people went digging into her Twitter history all the way back to 2010 and that's the worst they got speaks volumes. — Kantean nightmare (@theapathygap) March 2, 2018

this is stupid @TheWrap https://t.co/PRUSv9Jy9r — How's The View From Under The Bus? (@ThatElJefe) March 2, 2018

Seriously , @LevineJonathan , what kind of garbage is this? — Lee Doren (@LDoren) March 2, 2018

The Wrap might be overdue for a name change. The Fish Wrap would be much more appropriate.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.