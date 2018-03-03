As Twitchy reported Friday, Women’s March co-president Tamika D. Mallory found herself in a bit of a controversy after it was revealed she attended Louis Farrakhan’s 2018 Saviours’ Day event Sunday in Chicago.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, no fan of Farrakhan, brought the news to light for many:

As Twitchy reported, Mallory attempted to explain after being called out — though it didn’t go well.

Well, that wasn’t all Mallory had to say on the subject. Seems she’s taking an “I’m the real victim here” martyrdom pose.

What we’d really like to understand is why Mallory won’t disavow a rabid anti-Semite like Farrakhan and instead play word games.

Now’s good for us. Go right ahead.

OK, but just using the word “intersectional” still isn’t an “absolute position” about how wrong anti-Semitism and homophobia are. What’s so tough about tweeting, “Farrakhan is wrong”?

Sorry if it’s “bullying” to ask if she agreed with every horrific thing Farrakhan said at the event she attended.

Elad Nehorai writes at Forward:

CNN contributor Symone D. Sanders is defending Mallory against charges of anti-Semitism — but not very well.

As far as we know, Twitter’s still free … any moment now that it strikes Mallory to denounce Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic words, we’re ready to hear it. Sooner rather than later?

But maybe we’re expecting a bit too much from a movement whose other co-president is buds with a deported terrorist bomber and that celebrates the birthday of cop-killer Assata Shakur?

