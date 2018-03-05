This past week, Women’s March co-chair Tamika D. Mallory was under fire for her reaction to a woman who asked her about supporting anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. Even Jake Tapper called the ‘women’s rights activist’ out for her comments and for enabling a bizarre back and forth where Netanyahu was himself referred to as a bigot. Seems being called out in the media and in social media finally got Tamika’s attention.

Sort of:

You know if she uses the word, ‘intersectional’ she means BUSINESS.

Heh.

Hey, as long as this new way doesn’t involve propping up Louis Farrakhan knock yourself out, lady.

‘PS, I shouldn’t have supported Louis Farrakhan.’

No?

So she’s still not being all that clear about what she says she wants to be clear about.

But she said she’s been reflecting even.

C’mon man.

It was a lot of double-talk, right?

Yup.

Ouch.

Sammy Davis Jr anyone?

And double ouch.

When even your supporters are calling you out, it might be time to really think about what Farrakhan stands for and if you want your message to be tangled up with his.

Really.

Women. *eye roll*

Tags: Tamika D. MalloryWomen's March