This past week, Women’s March co-chair Tamika D. Mallory was under fire for her reaction to a woman who asked her about supporting anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. Even Jake Tapper called the ‘women’s rights activist’ out for her comments and for enabling a bizarre back and forth where Netanyahu was himself referred to as a bigot. Seems being called out in the media and in social media finally got Tamika’s attention.

This is a thread. It seems I am not being clear. I am and always have been against all forms of racism. I am committed to ending anti-black racism, antisemitism, homophobia & transphobia. This is why I helped create an intersectional movement to bring groups together. — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 5, 2018

You know if she uses the word, ‘intersectional’ she means BUSINESS.

Contrary to others, I listen. I have been in deep reflection and trying to be as thoughtful as possible. I want my own work to speak for itself but I will reiterate my commitment to building this movement. I won’t go back, I won’t redraw the lines of division. I want a new way. — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 5, 2018

Hey, as long as this new way doesn’t involve propping up Louis Farrakhan knock yourself out, lady.

I have dedicated my life to Black people and Black communities. I wake up every day thinking of new ways to protect my people. I have now found new relationships. I am in deep friendships with Muslims, Latinx, LGBTQ folks, Jews & others. Learning something every day. — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) March 5, 2018

‘PS, I shouldn’t have supported Louis Farrakhan.’

So she’s still not being all that clear about what she says she wants to be clear about.

You're still not being clear. It's very easy- do you support Farrakhan or not? If you do- then you are not committed to ending antisemitism. It's that clear. — Franny Glass (@frannypglass) March 5, 2018

But she said she’s been reflecting even.

C’mon man.

3 separate tweets and you can't bring yourself to condemn the antisemite Farrakhan. — Facts Matter (@convoice) March 5, 2018

It was a lot of double-talk, right?

Textbook non-apology. Your refusal to condemn Farrakhan is deafening. — Michel Ehrlich (@michel_ehrlich) March 5, 2018

Yup.

Oh. Some of your best friends are Jewish. Where have I heard that before? — Jo Qatana 🐽 (@joqatana) March 5, 2018

Ouch.

Then you should also know there are Jewish People of Color! Black and Jewish are not always mutually exclusive. Do some freaking homework. cc: @iamrashidajones @ZoeKravitz @Drake just to name a few. — Stable Genius (@jenmittelman) March 5, 2018

Sammy Davis Jr anyone?

And double ouch.

You keep missing the mark. Don’t let ego get in the way. You do a lot of good. It’s a thankless job sometimes. I get that. You have to understand the weight of this moment and act accordingly. Tell us why you connect with Farrakhan and make it clear where you don’t. — Bad and Bootsie (@badandbootsie) March 5, 2018

When even your supporters are calling you out, it might be time to really think about what Farrakhan stands for and if you want your message to be tangled up with his.

You really are going to use the excuse- but I have Jewish and LGBTQ friends. REALLY? — Sara Atkins (@zuncompany) March 5, 2018

Really.

Women. *eye roll*

