It’s pretty much a guarantee that in the wake of a shooting, vultures will swarm and point their gnarled claws at the NRA. We already told you about the Outline editor who tweeted that “the NRA must be destroyed.”

Not to be outdone, author Molly Jong-Fast saw an opportunity to blame NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch for today’s deadly shooting in Florida and seized it — in the most despicable way:

Absolutely vile.

But Jong-Fast’s followers are lapping it up anyway:

Projection much? It’s hard to find something more ghoulish than people so consumed by ideology that they’ll dance on victims’ graves in order to smear someone with whom they disagree.

