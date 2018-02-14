It’s pretty much a guarantee that in the wake of a shooting, vultures will swarm and point their gnarled claws at the NRA. We already told you about the Outline editor who tweeted that “the NRA must be destroyed.”

Not to be outdone, author Molly Jong-Fast saw an opportunity to blame NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch for today’s deadly shooting in Florida and seized it — in the most despicable way:

Does the blood on your hands feel sticky? @DLoesch https://t.co/iA5dOhtMJ8 — Molly Jong-Fast🗑🐼 (@MollyJongFast) February 14, 2018

Absolutely vile.

She has nothing to do with any of this. https://t.co/UkZWCeoIhb — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 14, 2018

But Jong-Fast’s followers are lapping it up anyway:

She can't tell if it's blood or superbeets juice. — ButtrEmailz (@agoetsell) February 14, 2018

Now now, Dana doesn't want you to hurt the gun's feelings. — Terry Smith (@owg6973) February 14, 2018

She's one of those lizard people who loves to be hated. You know, Republicans. — Kevin Vaughan (@kevinone) February 14, 2018

Every shooting I think of her and her ranting and threats — Ellen Reeher Morris (@EllenMorris1222) February 14, 2018

That would require her to be able to feel… — Mr. K (@jkwici) February 14, 2018

She had to be human first… She doesn't qualify — Ricardo Silvestre (@ricsilvestre) February 14, 2018

Too bad she doesn’t believe the same about human beings. — Dick's Ghost (@sinclairlewis18) February 14, 2018

does she advocate open carry bazookas and howitzers for "2A People", as long as they're sold by the NRA? (hand held missiles would be nice too) more blast for your bucks — Kristin Andrene (@KristinAndrene) February 14, 2018

It tastes like money to her. — ❤️💕💗Valentine’s Day Elf💗💕❤️ (@Kingstonfalls8) February 14, 2018

She doesn't care. The sound of money is all she hears anymore. — Melanie *Not A Fan of Nazis* Sheridan (@MelanieMedia) February 14, 2018

Are you kidding me? @DLoesch is on cloud nine right now. Every time a shooting happens, she gets a huge bonus. — oufenix (D) (@oufenix) February 14, 2018

Another self described “expert”. She should be forced to go to crime scenes and hospitals and smell the iron of victims spilled blood. — MFB (@stamishinc) February 14, 2018

Loesch is a ghoul of the highest order. — Wendy Lou Who (@whoohah) February 14, 2018

Projection much? It’s hard to find something more ghoulish than people so consumed by ideology that they’ll dance on victims’ graves in order to smear someone with whom they disagree.

***

