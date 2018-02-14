The bodies are still warm after today’s horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, but gun control advocates haven’t wasted any time in using the victims to push their agenda.

There’s certainly no shortage of outrage at the NRA over this — despite the fact that the NRA isn’t responsible for the shooter’s actions — but this tweet from The Outline CEO and editor Joshua Topolsky seems worth special mention.

The NRA must be destroyed — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) February 14, 2018

Call us crazy, but if you’re gonna rail against the NRA because of violence, maybe don’t sound so … violent.

with what ? Guns ? — Michael Boamah (@Michael_Boamah) February 14, 2018

We’re guessing Topolsky doesn’t want to kill the NRA with kindness.

***

Related:

‘What a SCUMBAG’: Sen. Chris Murphy wastes NO time turning Fla. school shooting into gun control push

BAD TASTE: Senate candidate jokes that GOP’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ stopped school shooting

DISGUSTING: Anti-gunners RUSH to call for #GunControlNow as horrific scene unfolds in Florida