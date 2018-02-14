New York Times bestselling author Molly Knight decided to voice her desire for gun control by letting her researching how much money Congressmen and women received from the NRA. She then tweeted them asking them to return their “blood money.”

If the politician offered up thoughts and prayers, Knight told them to “save it for something else.”

Your campaign took $36 million from the NRA. Save your prayers for something else. https://t.co/Mz8FoTbDVd — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 14, 2018

You’ve taken $3.9 million in blood money from the NRA. Save your prayers for something else @marcorubio. https://t.co/Muk483lnPX — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 14, 2018

You’ve taken $3.8 million in blood money from the NRA. Save your heartbreak for something else @sencorygardner. https://t.co/pZY5BFjCrM — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 14, 2018

You’ve taken $3.1 million in blood money from the NRA. Save your prayers for something else @senrobportman. https://t.co/B1dwXMMGhP — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 14, 2018

You’ve taken $800,000 in blood money from the NRA. Save your devastation for something else, @repkenbuck. https://t.co/D09AM2SRiL — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 14, 2018

You’ve taken $4.4 million in blood money from the NRA. Save your thoughts and prayers for something else, @senthomtillis. https://t.co/0K86lYZMKj — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 14, 2018

Please join me in calling on @SenJoniErnst to return the $3.1 million in blood money she’s taken from the NRA. https://t.co/bFqAglo3Ub — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 14, 2018

You’ve taken $2.8 million in blood money from the NRA. How do you sleep at night, @billcassidy? https://t.co/AgIMWLg00s — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 14, 2018

Just because someone is pro-gun does NOT mean they advocate the killing of innocent people, including children. The National Rifle Association is NOT the person who pulled the trigger. They’re NOT the one who forced this sick individual to shoot up a school. Equating the two is disgusting and irrefutable.

And, it’s no surprise, but Knight’s followers jumped on board the hate-the-GOP-and-the-NRA train.

The NRA doesn’t control politicians. They advocate for the more than 5 MILLION law-abiding gun owners who are members of the organization.

Oh I love it, keep it going! This is what people need to see. Because this is why nothing will happen. — VinceBottoJr (@VinceBotJr) February 14, 2018

Posting campaign contribution numbers (assuming they’re accurate) won’t stop the mentally ill from committing horrific crimes. But keep telling yourself that.

Dems have to ignore the rules and start "SCREAMING" on the floors of Congress. Let them be disciplined, let them be sanctioned. Fuck this. Kids are dying. Drastic actions are necessary. Fuck @DLoesch, fuck the NRA. Every child who dies should require an NRA staff to go to prison. — Scarealot O'Hair-a (@outlazymedia) February 14, 2018

Going on a “f*ck this” and “f*ck that” tirade isn’t going to change things. Maybe Democrats should sit on the floor of Congress again. Because that worked so well last time.

Your prayers are worthless you NRA sell out. Proper gun laws would be a start. Look at other countries, ban hand guns and semi automatic weapons. When the 2A was written only muskets were available, so let people who harp on about the right bear arms have one of those. — david williams (@headhunterno1) February 14, 2018

David, you should start out by knowing a thing or two about guns before you start advocating for gun control.

Let’s start with your first lesson: most handguns ARE semi-autos. You know why? Because full autos are BANNED by this thing called the Assault Weapons Ban of 1994.