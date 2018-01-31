So, it looks like the whole Peter Strzok thing isn’t as cut-and-dry as some people thought:

CNN Exclusive: Controversial FBI agent who sent texts mocking Trump co-wrote Comey draft letter reopening email probe https://t.co/qpuS3WCn98 — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) January 31, 2018

BREAKING: Peter Strzok, the FBI agent accused by GOP of having "treasonous" anti-Trump bias, supported re-opening the Clinton email investigation in fall 2016 and helped write the letter (signed by Comey) that was released days before the election. https://t.co/RkOIkZ2x6W — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) January 31, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial FBI agent Peter Strzok played a key role in the decision for James Comey to send a letter to Congress about the bureau’s investigation of newly discovered Hillary Clinton emails days before the election, CNN has learned https://t.co/j0YgCPxQvu pic.twitter.com/GZkGVmx7Pq — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 31, 2018

Argh.

4th graf: "Strzok did, however, harbor reservations about Comey making a public announcement just days before the election and sent a text message to that effect…And Strzok's text messages provided to Congress show him grappling with the fallout of making the letter public." https://t.co/wWRMwkTFfK — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 31, 2018

So he wanted to open the investigation as long as it didn't have an affect on the election. https://t.co/iNtmhOAWN4 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 31, 2018

Honestly, who the hell knows anymore.

