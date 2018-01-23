Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina on Tuesday night put together a thread which he says helps tie together the Peter Strzok/Lisa Page text messages (months of which are missing) and the investigation into Hillary Clinton.

Strap yourselves in for this one:

Let’s hear it.

P.S. If that Twitter thread whets your appetite, we highly recommend this piece by Andrew McCarthy, which pulls together the timelines of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Strzok texts in even more detail, including that “coincidental” run-in on the tarmac in Arizona.

