Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina on Tuesday night put together a thread which he says helps tie together the Peter Strzok/Lisa Page text messages (months of which are missing) and the investigation into Hillary Clinton.

THREAD–explaining the context around the Peter Strzok/Lisa Page text messages, and why they're connected to both the Hillary investigation and this so-called "Russian-collusion" investigation — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Strap yourselves in for this one:

Remember the key figure here: Peter Strzok, the former deputy of counter-intelligence at the FBI. Guy who ran the 2016 Clinton investigation, who interviewed key witnesses including Cheryl Mills, Huma Abedin, and Hillary Clinton. Former Mueller team member. Strzok is the guy here — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

We have all these anti-Trump texts in 2016 from Peter Strzok, talking about an "insurance policy" in case Trump gets elected President. We have texts from Strzok to Lisa Page saying "We can't take the risk" Trump wins the Presidency. By itself, that's a huge problem. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

But there's more. We now have a text between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, FBI agents, directly talking about the pressure to finish the Hillary Clinton investigation–a text which occurred right after Donald J. Trump became the presumptive GOP nominee — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

We have a text from May 4, 2016 where Peter Strzok says: “Now the pressure really starts to finish MYE…” (or 'Mid-Year Exam,' the FBI’s code name for the Clinton investigation.) May 4, 2016 is important–because it's when Ted Cruz dropped out. That day, Trump was the nominee. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

So we have Peter Strzok, the deputy of FBI counter-intelligence and lead Clinton investigator, who we already know blasted Trump in text messages, talking about the need to end the Clinton investigation… right after he knew Hillary would be running against Trump. Major problem. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Now pause, and circle to FBI Director Comey. Remember Director Comey's exoneration letter? The letter from 2016 that, at first, called Hillary Clinton "grossly negligent" but was mysteriously changed to "extremely careless"? That change is massively important. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Remember, "gross negligence" under the "reasonable person standard" is a crime. "Extreme carelessness" is not, however. That change is hugely significant. Had Dir. Comey called Hillary "grossly negligent" in his letter, he would've essentially been saying she committed a crime. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Now take that letter change, and go back to Peter Strzok. We have email documentation that suggests the "gross negligence" claim in Director Comey's exoneration letter was changed to "extremely careless" between May 4, 2016 and May 6, 2016… by none other than Peter Strzok. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Think about how important that is. We have a text from Peter Strzok talking about the pressure to end the Clinton investigation, and then–within 48 hours–documents suggesting Peter Strzok changed Dir. Comey's letter from criminal charges to just "carelessness." That's major. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Folks, this stinks to high heaven. If this is anything what it looks like–the FBI changing course on investigation, putting their thumb on the scale to undermine Donald Trump and essentially help Hillary Clinton–that is as wrong as it gets. This demands further investigation. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

And remember, this doesn't even address a host of other questions! The dossier. The Carter Page FISA application (that they still won't show us). The 5 months of mysteriously "missing" Page/Strzok texts. The FBI communicating with Fusion GPS/DNC-hired Christopher Steele. Come on. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

This is not party politics. This is not partisan bickering. This is an issue that gets at the very heart of who we are as a nation. If any officials at the FBI were engaged in this kind of behavior, we need to know. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Bottom line: tell us the truth. Tell us the truth about what happened with the Clinton investigation, the 2016 election, and leading up to this "collusion" investigation. All of it. Americans deserve the truth. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

Let’s hear it.

P.S. If that Twitter thread whets your appetite, we highly recommend this piece by Andrew McCarthy, which pulls together the timelines of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Strzok texts in even more detail, including that “coincidental” run-in on the tarmac in Arizona.

This is why "but, but emails" https://t.co/jhWVBqWJih — Philip Taylor (@PhilipTaylor16) January 24, 2018

