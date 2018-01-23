Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, teamed up with Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to write a letter Tuesday about those five months of missing text messages between the FBI’s Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — five crucial months covering the Trump transition and the opening of the Mueller probe.

At issue: Johnson says he received a response in December suggesting that the Justice Department inspector general had “received all text messages between Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok from November 30, 2016 to July 28, 2017.”

However, in January, the Justice Department dumped 384 pages of text messages on Congress with a cover letter explaining that “the FBI’s technical system for retaining text messages sent and received on FBI mobile devices failed to preserve text messages for Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page from December 14, 2016 to approximately to May 17, 2017.”

So which is it? “These statements … need to be reconciled,” Johnson writes.

He also gave a little more information about that “secret society” that was mentioned in the texts released to Congress and that caught the attention of Trey Gowdy and John Ratcliffe.

