This news isn’t really surprising to anyone who’s been following along, but it’s always something to hear it from a legislator who’s seen the source material first-hand. Rep. John Ratcliffe says the texts he’s reviewed show a clear bias against Donald Trump.

The thousands of texts @TGowdySC and I reviewed today revealed manifest bias among top FBI officials against @realDonaldTrump. The texts between Strzok and Page referenced a "secret society." — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) January 23, 2018

A “secret society”? That sounds about as above-board as that “insurance policy” the FBI allegedly had in place were Trump elected.

.@RepRatcliffe on 5-month gap discovered in new FBI texts: "For former prosecutors like @TGowdySC & myself…it makes it harder & harder for us to explain away one strange coincidence after another." https://t.co/jTCsiBqaVi pic.twitter.com/yPKVEJoG91 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 23, 2018

All of this, and #ReleaseTheMemo waiting in the wings to boot.

