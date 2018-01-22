This news isn’t really surprising to anyone who’s been following along, but it’s always something to hear it from a legislator who’s seen the source material first-hand. Rep. John Ratcliffe says the texts he’s reviewed show a clear bias against Donald Trump.
The thousands of texts @TGowdySC and I reviewed today revealed manifest bias among top FBI officials against @realDonaldTrump. The texts between Strzok and Page referenced a "secret society."
A “secret society”? That sounds about as above-board as that “insurance policy” the FBI allegedly had in place were Trump elected.
All of this, and #ReleaseTheMemo waiting in the wings to boot.
