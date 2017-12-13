Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is being grilled by a House committee today and much of the focus is on a pair of FBI agents’ text messages last year which showed that they were anything but fans of Donald Trump. Here’s one of the latest examples:

Rep. Trey Gowdy took the opportunity of today’s hearing to question the impartiality of the entire investigative process:

GOP SC Rep Gowdy to DepAG Rosenstein: What in the hell is going on at the FBI. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 13, 2017

Gowdy was on another roll:

.@TGowdySC: "This 'conflict of interest-free' senior agent of the FBI can't think of a single solitary American who would vote for @realDonaldTrump." pic.twitter.com/BSLBtPG4Qi — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 13, 2017

Ouch.

Gowdy is one of the few people left in Washington that cares about the people he represents. https://t.co/vEfftkboEK — Willy Dick (@willydick24) December 13, 2017