Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is being grilled by a House committee today and much of the focus is on a pair of FBI agents’ text messages last year which showed that they were anything but fans of Donald Trump. Here’s one of the latest examples:
This looks very bad https://t.co/6qwdlRfjXp pic.twitter.com/IibOazaB3I
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 13, 2017
Rep. Trey Gowdy took the opportunity of today’s hearing to question the impartiality of the entire investigative process:
GOP SC Rep Gowdy to DepAG Rosenstein: What in the hell is going on at the FBI.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 13, 2017
Gowdy was on another roll:
.@TGowdySC: "This 'conflict of interest-free' senior agent of the FBI can't think of a single solitary American who would vote for @realDonaldTrump." pic.twitter.com/BSLBtPG4Qi
— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 13, 2017
Thank you, Trey Gowdy. Thank you. @TGowdySC #RosensteinHearing #WitchHunt #TaintedInvestigation pic.twitter.com/qNyFP03nO8
— Curtain Call 🇺🇸🎗 (@jake_scofield) December 13, 2017
Ouch.
Gowdy is one of the few people left in Washington that cares about the people he represents. https://t.co/vEfftkboEK
— Willy Dick (@willydick24) December 13, 2017
Trey Gowdy just destroyed Rosenstein.
— CJMossadWatch (@charlieJuiliet) December 13, 2017