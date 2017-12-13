Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is being grilled by a House committee today and much of the focus is on a pair of FBI agents’ text messages last year which showed that they were anything but fans of Donald Trump. Here’s one of the latest examples:

Rep. Trey Gowdy took the opportunity of today’s hearing to question the impartiality of the entire investigative process:

Trending

Gowdy was on another roll:

Ouch.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Department of JusticeFBIRod RosensteinTrey Gowdy