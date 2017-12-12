The early stages of special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation just got a lot more suspect:

As Twitchy has previously reported, FBI special agent Peter Strzok was removed from the Mueller probe this summer for sending anti-Trump text messages. Another agent named Lisa Page “had already ended her assignment to Mueller’s office,” according to Politico, and had been communicating with Strzok during the election season. Those texts have been obtained, and Fox News’ Shannon Bream and others shared some of the contents:

Suffice to say, these two FBI agents were not completely objective:

Well, they certainly didn’t like Trump (or Bernie Sanders for that matter).

One thing’s for sure: Hillary had some friends at the FBI!

