The early stages of special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation just got a lot more suspect:

These comments coming from two FBI agents, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were supposed to be performing an "independent investigation" of the President. Wow. https://t.co/2bcUR9AghO — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 13, 2017

It's about to get real. https://t.co/oL1L0vqEdy — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) December 13, 2017

As Twitchy has previously reported, FBI special agent Peter Strzok was removed from the Mueller probe this summer for sending anti-Trump text messages. Another agent named Lisa Page “had already ended her assignment to Mueller’s office,” according to Politico, and had been communicating with Strzok during the election season. Those texts have been obtained, and Fox News’ Shannon Bream and others shared some of the contents:

Our @FoxNews producer @JakeBGibson has obtained 10K texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017

Suffice to say, these two FBI agents were not completely objective:

Strzok/Page texts obtained by @JakeBGibson – "PS: God Hillary should win. 100,000,000-0. LP: I know" — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017

Strzok/Page texts – obtained by Fox's @JakeBGibson – re candidate Trump – "LP: He’s awful

PS: America will get what the voting public deserves. LP: That’s what I’m afraid of." — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017

Strzok/Page texts obtained by Fox's @JakeBGibson "LP – I can not believe Donald Trump is likely to be an actual, serious candidate for president." — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017

Strzok/Page texts LP – And maybe you’re meant to stay where you are because you’re meant to protect the country from that menace. (links to NYT article) PS – … I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017

Strzok/Page PS – And are you kidding me? Duck Dynasty now Scot Baio? Ridiculous LP – Wait, is that who is speaking at the convention?! … LP – Charles in Charge?! That’s the best they can do? Lmfao PS – It’s PATHETIC! LT – That unbelievable. My god. Thank god it’s on. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017

Strzok/Page texts obtained by Fox's @JakeBGibson re: Trump campaign July 2016 "LP – God, it’s just a two-bit organization. I do so hope his disorganization comes to bite him hard in November. PS – It HAS to, right? Right?!? Panicked" — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017

Strzok/Page texts obtained by Fox's @JakeBGibson "LP – Jesus. You should read this. And Trump should go f himself. Moment in Convention Glare Shakes Up Khans American Life https://t.co/1nZ11E3gBC PS – God that’s a great article. Thanks for sharing. And F TRUMP." — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017

Strzok/Page texts obtained by Fox's @JakeBGibson – August 2016 "PS – Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support… LP – Yep. Out to lunch with (redacted) We both hate everyone and everything." — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017

Text messages coming out. Lisa Page: "God trump is a loathsome human….omg he's an idiot."

Peter Strzok: "He's awful." — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 13, 2017

#BREAKING: Two FBI agents assigned to the Russia investigation exchanged text messages referring to Trump as an "idiot" https://t.co/tdB9rMCcdp pic.twitter.com/y2JwOVIj7g — POLITICO (@politico) December 13, 2017

Well, they certainly didn’t like Trump (or Bernie Sanders for that matter).

I feel the story is actually: FBI agents call Bernie Sanders an idiot in private texts, then mention Trump. https://t.co/ihNRmkYoKR pic.twitter.com/WZ7iANqz9E — Andrew Hanna (@AndrewBHanna) December 13, 2017

One thing’s for sure: Hillary had some friends at the FBI!

.@ShannonBream What is the date of this text exchange between Peter Strzok and L Page where Strzok incriminates himself saying what he will do what needs to be done to protect the country from Trump rather than following the rule of law? https://t.co/mV2B89AJgb — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) December 13, 2017

Bc he got caught not bc of the texts. His entire team is full of Clinton Obama hacks by design. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) December 13, 2017