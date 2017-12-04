We already know that former FBI director James Comey had drafted the conclusion of his probe into Hillary Clinton before the FBI had even interviewed key witnesses.

We also know that, in that draft, the description of Clinton’s email handling was changed from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.” That’s a big deal, because gross negligence has inherent legal ramifications, whereas “careless” does not.

CNN is reporting Monday that FBI special agent Peter Strzok, who was removed from the Mueller probe this summer under suspicion of sending anti-Trump text messages, was the one who changed the language in Comey’s draft from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.”

The FBI agent dismissed from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe changed former FBI Director James Comey’s language describing Hillary Clinton’s actions from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless,” sources say https://t.co/UFA3qXiX4W pic.twitter.com/VTTq7MNwTB — CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2017

CNN reporting that it was Peter Strzok, the official dismissed from Mueller's investigation over anti-Trump texts, who softened the "gross negligence" language in Comey's July statement on Clinton. https://t.co/SDml7l0pB0 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 4, 2017

Per CNN, The FBI agent Mueller fired for bashing Trump is the guy who a) softened James Comey's statement on HRC from "gross negligence" — a term with legal implications — to "extremely careless" and b) is the FBI who signed the docs officially opening the Russia investigation. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 4, 2017

CNN reports:

Electronic records show Peter Strzok, who led the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server as the No. 2 official in the counterintelligence division, changed Comey’s earlier draft language describing Clinton’s actions as “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless,” the source said. … CNN has also learned that Strzok was the FBI official who signed the document officially opening an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to sources familiar with the matter. As the No. 2 official in counterintelligence, Strzok was considered to be one of the bureau’s top experts on Russia.

This is pretty damning about how internal left-wing partisanship at FBI critically corrupted investigation into Clinton e-mail story, even though current narrative demands we focus on Trump's acknowledged enormities. https://t.co/Ct8Wq55Z5R — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) December 4, 2017

FBI Agent Strzok: -Involved early w/Clinton email case

-Part of Comey's email memo to exonerate Clinton

-Part of review over Abedin/Weiners emails found w/classified info

-Supervised Russia probe starting July 2016

-Key handler for Steele & phony dossier

-Anti-Trump, Pro-Hillary pic.twitter.com/tjKljlNVvD — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) December 4, 2017

Peter Strzok, a former deputy to the assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI was removed from the staff of Special Counsel Mueller earlier this year, after Mueller learned that Strzok had exchanged anti-Trump texts with a colleague. https://t.co/xdru1tvFNM — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) December 4, 2017

On July 2, 2016, Hillary Clinton was interviewed by the FBI…Present for the interview were Clinton's attorneys as well as FBI Section Chief Peter Strzok https://t.co/TJbsDwcs2o pic.twitter.com/mE5sH9563e — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) December 4, 2017

don't forget that Strzok was included in distribution of Comey's draft memo exonerating Hillary in May, prior to Hillary even being interviewed. So Strzok knew the decision before the interview. pic.twitter.com/5mKYfA5dsp — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) December 4, 2017

One more time, please?

**** Strzok knew the decision before the interview.**** https://t.co/RSRbY7jO1w — Arthur Kimes (@ComradeArthur) December 4, 2017

– There was collusion – There was obstruction of justice – There were lies – There was corruption – There was a threat to our Republic – There were threats to our electoral process And it was all committed by @Comey, McCabe, Strzok, @AGLynch, and @HillaryClinton — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 4, 2017

And Robert Mueller is investigating whom? Something smells fishy in DC and it ain't the sushi special. https://t.co/w6vPBp1nYa — Hot Air Rises (@HotAirRises) December 4, 2017

Coming from CNN, this is huge https://t.co/1wRdDGKT2n — Elizabeth (@destiny_113) December 4, 2017

Kill shot to the Clinton email investigation, if true. https://t.co/mhKM4tHm37 — Just Phil (@MosherPhil) December 4, 2017

Not crooked at all https://t.co/nQszaaCI3l — Shannon K (@shannyk36) December 4, 2017

And it starts to unravel https://t.co/VjDvPrJbLb — Wayne Vincent (@Bushwqr) December 4, 2017

Oh, and one other small matter involving Strzok:

Hmmm: FBI agent fired by Mueller for anti-Trump bias helped interview Mike Flynn https://t.co/i5ZVcnSlcP pic.twitter.com/00IdgLh8tG — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 4, 2017

So the same anti-Trump agent (1) signed the opening of the Russia investigation; (2) changed the language on Comey’s Hillary investigation to avoid her criminality; (3) interviewed Flynn? Is this possibly right?! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 4, 2017

