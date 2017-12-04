We already know that former FBI director James Comey had drafted the conclusion of his probe into Hillary Clinton before the FBI had even interviewed key witnesses.

We also know that, in that draft, the description of Clinton’s email handling was changed from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.” That’s a big deal, because gross negligence has inherent legal ramifications, whereas “careless” does not.

CNN is reporting Monday that FBI special agent Peter Strzok, who was removed from the Mueller probe this summer under suspicion of sending anti-Trump text messages, was the one who changed the language in Comey’s draft from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.”

CNN reports:

Electronic records show Peter Strzok, who led the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server as the No. 2 official in the counterintelligence division, changed Comey’s earlier draft language describing Clinton’s actions as “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless,” the source said.

CNN has also learned that Strzok was the FBI official who signed the document officially opening an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to sources familiar with the matter. As the No. 2 official in counterintelligence, Strzok was considered to be one of the bureau’s top experts on Russia.

