Katie Pavlich of Twitchy sister site Townhall has a must-read report that doesn’t contain any shocking new revelations, but it does confirm what pretty much everyone already suspected.

In short, new transcripts released by the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday show that former FBI Director James Comey had decided not to refer Hillary Clinton for prosecution as early as April or May — before the FBI had interviewed either Bryan Pagliano or Cheryl Mills.

In a letter to sent to current FBI Director Christopher Wray, Chairman Chuck Grassley and committee member Lindsey Graham write:

According to the unredacted portions of the transcripts, it appears that in April or early May of 2016, Mr.Comey had already decided he would issue a statement exonerating Secretary Clinton. That was long before FBI agents finished their work. Mr. Comey even circulated an early draft statement to select members of senior FBI leadership. The outcome of an investigation should not be prejudged while FBI agents are still hard at work trying to gather the facts.

That’s not surprising at all — certainly not as surprising as Comey’s eventual public statement not recommended prosecution, which he made after listing all the ways in which Clinton had compromised national security.

