Katie Pavlich of Twitchy sister site Townhall has a must-read report that doesn’t contain any shocking new revelations, but it does confirm what pretty much everyone already suspected.

In short, new transcripts released by the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday show that former FBI Director James Comey had decided not to refer Hillary Clinton for prosecution as early as April or May — before the FBI had interviewed either Bryan Pagliano or Cheryl Mills.

CONFIRMED: Comey Decided He Wasn't Going to Refer Hillary For Prosecution Long Before FBI Investigation Was Over https://t.co/vfTT3IOmPj — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 31, 2017

In a letter to sent to current FBI Director Christopher Wray, Chairman Chuck Grassley and committee member Lindsey Graham write:

According to the unredacted portions of the transcripts, it appears that in April or early May of 2016, Mr.Comey had already decided he would issue a statement exonerating Secretary Clinton. That was long before FBI agents finished their work. Mr. Comey even circulated an early draft statement to select members of senior FBI leadership. The outcome of an investigation should not be prejudged while FBI agents are still hard at work trying to gather the facts.

That’s not surprising at all — certainly not as surprising as Comey’s eventual public statement not recommended prosecution, which he made after listing all the ways in which Clinton had compromised national security.

Appears #Comey Drafted the Conclusion in #Clinton Probe Prior to Interviewing 16 Key Witnesses! So much corruption. https://t.co/Gjdmr38YoQ pic.twitter.com/XsFQOT1RTO — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 31, 2017

.@TomFitton: There’s a disconnect between Comey’s devastating findings & his recommendation not to prosecute Clinton https://t.co/bO2lv5PsFR https://t.co/FbzRI6hPku — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) August 31, 2017

Sessions needs to put his big boy pants on and get to the bottom of this or he should be removed. Beyond belief that it's still stagnant. — MIKE WAYNE (@target2016) August 31, 2017

Agree 100%….. — Sharon A. Gray 🇺🇸 (@SherryGray) August 31, 2017

Jesus, our gov't is so corrupt. Depressing. — Bart Day (@bartdaymd) August 31, 2017

This just proves that Comey's testimony was a big fat lie. Reopen investigation. Many should be in jail. — AS 🇺🇸 (@AlanScott61) August 31, 2017

Wow what a surprise…smh just proves more that the President made the right decision to fire this corrupt asshat!! Now arrest him!! https://t.co/46qRqm2l7y — Lojak👌A Deplorable (@llojak) August 31, 2017

Per @AceofSpadesHQ: The spectacle of American democracy is a stage-managed, scripted reality TV show for the rubes https://t.co/FGrd14HJqU — ryuge (@0ryuge) August 31, 2017

Why isn't @CNN reporting that James Comey wrote a draft exonerating Clinton before 17 witnesses interviewed? @terryschappert @kevincorke https://t.co/IwxzXWQMzH — RJ Parker Publishing (@RealRJParker) August 31, 2017

It is what we always knew it was= a cover-up.

Imagine had she won, this would be buried

foreverhttps://t.co/oI8f1u0xPl — Victor (@VictorConservat) August 31, 2017

It’s still pretty well buried, but we try.

