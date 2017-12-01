After news broke that Michael Flynn is reportedly preparing to testify against Trump, a lot of people couldn’t help but wonder: What does James Comey think about all this?
I was waiting for your tweet 😂
— krissy 🧘🏾♀️🐘🌻 (@__Krisssyy) December 1, 2017
Here’s what Comey had to say — at least on Twitter:
“But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 https://t.co/o89PSY1YBd
— James Comey (@Comey) December 1, 2017
Not exactly subtle, is it?
Comey couldn't help himself. https://t.co/pGRFSQyVhi
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2017
yaaaaassssss https://t.co/NAbqd4chg9
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 1, 2017
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 1, 2017
Not a fan of scripture, but I like it. #FlynnFriday
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 1, 2017
Tell us more, please
— Claire (@cookiecat456) December 1, 2017
If the pee tape is real, this is the greatest Trump subtweet of all time. https://t.co/8P5alY3k1k
— Nicholas Thompson (@nxthompson) December 1, 2017
Suppose that’s one way to look at it.
I’m no fan of Trump, obvs, and the Flynn thing is sketchy as hell. But Comey’s moralistic preening is a bit much to take.
— Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) December 1, 2017
I AM THE LAST HONEST MAN!
No you’re not, and neither is Scarborough.
— Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) December 1, 2017
"The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of the darkness." pic.twitter.com/slri1OLP1R
— Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) December 1, 2017