Welp, sounds like Michael Flynn may not be going gently into that good night:

ABC News’ @BrianRoss reports that Flynn is prepared to testify President Trump directed him to make contact with Russians https://t.co/Mtt1n8DYi0 — Joy Lin (@joyindc) December 1, 2017

Just now: @BrianRoss on @ABC News Special Report: Flynn promised full cooperation to the Mueller team and is prepared to testify that candidate Trump "directed him to make contact with the Russians.” https://t.co/E0tA37GOo0 pic.twitter.com/PmNEO7eekt — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) December 1, 2017

Hoo boy.

Well, this is a holy crap moment. https://t.co/bV8qRxne6G — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 1, 2017

1. Whoa. 2. Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians in what capacity and to what end? https://t.co/uwZvfQPgST — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 1, 2017

What's more lit than "lit AF" because this is that. https://t.co/QuCIRzxOOR — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 1, 2017

Flynn is prepared to testify that *Donald Trump himself* ordered Flynn to make contact with Russians. pic.twitter.com/S9y2ngIyTH — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 1, 2017

Update:

On a related note: