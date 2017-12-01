Welp, sounds like Michael Flynn may not be going gently into that good night:
ABC News’ @BrianRoss reports that Flynn is prepared to testify President Trump directed him to make contact with Russians https://t.co/Mtt1n8DYi0
Just now: @BrianRoss on @ABC News Special Report: Flynn promised full cooperation to the Mueller team and is prepared to testify that candidate Trump "directed him to make contact with the Russians.” https://t.co/E0tA37GOo0 pic.twitter.com/PmNEO7eekt
1. Whoa. 2. Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians in what capacity and to what end? https://t.co/uwZvfQPgST
Flynn is prepared to testify that *Donald Trump himself* ordered Flynn to make contact with Russians. pic.twitter.com/S9y2ngIyTH
Statement by Lt. General Michael T. Flynn (Ret.) provided by Attorney: pic.twitter.com/7wdK8z6AuU
